These Fantastic Photos Were On A USB Stick Found In Melbourne - And Police Are Looking For The Owner

A good samaritan found a USB stick filled with amazing photos in the street near a Ford dealership on Elizabeth Street in North Melbourne this morning, and handed into police.
The USB contains photos of India and a young man and officers have been unable to find the owner.
If you recognise them, contact Melbourne North Police Station on 03 8379 0800.
