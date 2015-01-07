These Fantastic Photos Were On A USB Stick Found In Melbourne - And Police Are Looking For The Owner

Source: Victorian Police

A good samaritan found a USB stick filled with amazing photos in the street near a Ford dealership on Elizabeth Street in North Melbourne this morning, and handed into police.

The USB contains photos of India and a young man and officers have been unable to find the owner.

If you recognise them, contact Melbourne North Police Station on 03 8379 0800.

