These Facebook Employees Aren't Convulsing, They're Just Doing The Harlem Shake

The Harlem Shake, the latest YouTube-inspired dance movement, is sweeping the nation.



The short dance, in which one person starts gyrating his or her hips until they’re joined by dozens of other frantically-moving people, has been performed by the Florida State dance team, The Today Show and more.

Now Facebook employees have done their own rendition. TechCrunch’s Alexia Tsotsis spotted the video on Twitter. She says Instagrammers and Sandberg were part of the dancing mob but she wasn’t able to spot them.

Here it is for your viewing pleasure:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.