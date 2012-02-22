These Eye-Popping Staircase Ads Are Simple But Brilliant

Photo: UpStares Media

The Northeastern U.S.—New York, Boston, Philadelphia and Washington—is thick with two things: museums and public transport hubs. Both environments have oversized staircases.UpStares Media of Livingston, N.J., has taken advantage of this architectural quirk by specializing in staircase advertising since 2004. Its patented adStep product utilizes the riser above each step in a staircase. When viewed from a distance, the strips combine to form a complete picture, often in the form of a visual pun.



UpStares has done projects all over the U.S., including Chicago, Las Vegas, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Oakland, Calif.

Kaiser Permanente, for instance, did a disorienting staircase ad that appeared to show footprints on a sandy beach leading to blue waves at the top of the flight.

Nationwide Insurance turned a staircase in Las Vegas into a steep roadway with an out-of-control car barreling down on climbing pedestrians. The tagline: “Life comes at you fast.”

