These Exquisitely Detailed Paintings Show How Motorola Envisioned The Future In 1961

Photo: www.retronaut.co

In 1961, artist Charles Schridde painted a visually stunning series of ads for Motorola, envisioning what the “House of the Future” would look like.These Jetson-like abodes, often depicted as overlooking waterfalls or dessert canyons, were equipped with Motorola’s recent inventions: radio equipment and “large screen” (19-inch) black-and-white televisions. Eight years later, Neil Armstrong would say, “One small step for man, one giant leap for mankind,” using a Motorola transceiver while on the moon.



Schridde was a painter that loved depicting the Wild West, but he had previously done automotive ad work. He was assigned the Motorola account while working at New centre Studios in Detroit after winning an in-house contest to depict “a neat place to watch TV.”

