These Eurozone Countries Have Been Adapted Best To The Crisis

Photo: Stephanie Jones / Flickr

The Lisbon Council Think Tank released a study today documenting how eurozone countries have adjusted to increasing financial turmoil on the continent.In order to see which countries are making the best “adjustment progress” the study (which can be read in full here) looks at three main factors in each of the 17 eurozone countries.



Firstly, each country’s external adjustment is looked at. Secondly fiscal adjustment is taken into account and lastly the change in real unit labour costs is assessed. Each country has been given a score and a rank based on the result of this investigation. After these factors are assessed each country is given a score out of 10 as to how well it has adjusted.

Working with the Berenberg Bank, the think tank has also ranked the overall fiscal health of each of the countries.

As you’ll see by looking at the ranks side by side, in most cases the countries that have adjusted the most to fiscal turmoil are those in the most economic trouble.

In other words, those that need to adjust the most are doing so, but it still may not be enough to divert disaster.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.