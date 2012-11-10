These Emails Show How Manhattan Condo Owners Freak Out When They Lose Access To Their Homes

Things are still really bad in flood-devastated parts New York City: water and electricity remain scarce, debris is still prevalent and there’s lots of uncertainty about what, if any, financial relief will be forthcoming.



But there’s a disparity among the city’s residents about who has the wherewithal to do something about it.

We’ve exclusively obtained an email exchange among condo owners at a flooded apartment in Lower Manhattan who’d just found out they wouldn’t be able to return home for months.

We underlined all the good stuff. Among the uniquely New York items you’ll find:

Proposing writing letters to the Mayor’s office, Congressmen and Senators

Then saying you yourself are too busy to write said letters

Voicing outrage that other nearby apartments have returned to normal

Proposing impromptu and probably awkward socializing

Joking about having one’s therapist on speed dial

Debating whom, when and how to sue

Hiring a “Rolls Royce” law firm versus a “Jaguar” or “Corolla”

Read on to see some stuff that could probably only happen in New York City.

