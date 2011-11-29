These Designer Gifts Are Perfect For Those Fashion-Loving Friends

Searching for a holiday gift for a fashion-minded friend? We’ve picked a few of our favourite designer collaborations that will definitely win her over this season. From an adorable Tarina Tarantino hairdryer to Rachel Roy’s day-to-night eye palette to Gareth Pugh’s goth-glam MAC makeup, there’s something to match her style — and these items are guaranteed to fit.



This post originally appeared on BellaSugar.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.