These Days You Have No Excuse Not To Haggle

Armed with a smart phone, the savvy shopper knows exactly how much things should cost and he’s willing to haggle.NYT’s Stephanie Clifford describes the savvy shopper in action:



P. T. Vineburgh has a sense of how much things should cost, and on a recent trip to the Boston jeweler Shreve, Crump & Low, he was not afraid to say so.

“I know these things are significantly marked up,” Mr. Vineburgh, 33, said about Chelsea clocks priced at several hundred dollars. “I said, ‘I’m buying three; I’d like 15 or 20 per cent off.’ “

Sold.

And don’t think haggling is for third worlders. Billionaire heiress Tamara Ecclestone says haggling is her key to saving money.

In fact the new wave of savvy shoppers is forcing retailers to adapt. Clifford describes changes at JC Penney, Mango, Stein Mart, Urban Outfitters and American Eagle.

