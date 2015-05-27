These could be the ultimate dress shoes for tech execs

Described as the “mullet” of shoes, Cole Haan has brought out a range of shoes which are business on the top and party on the bottom.

At first glance the ZeroGrands look like a regular dress shoe. With a leather top, they’re refined and don’t stand out too much.

But flip them over and they’ve got a track shoe base which means tech execs, like Xero CEO Rod Drury who has a pair, can skate around their offices without slipping and sliding all over the place and still look like they’re dressed up.

