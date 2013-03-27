Several Expenditures That Cost More Than Running The Entire US Marine Corps

The entire United States Marine Corps costs about $28 billion a year to maintain. For some perspective: Navy costs $150 billion; Army costs $244 billion; Air Force costs $170 billion.



Since it includes years of research and development and acquisitions, that figure doesn’t represent the total value of the Marine Corps.

Instead let’s call it “rent.” The American people rent the world’s most lethal organised fighting force for a mere $28 billion per year.

Considering most everything is under the blind budget knife lately, let’s explore several things America has blown money on that eclipse the Corps’ yearly rent:

— $138 billion on private contractors in Iraq: this spans eight years, but just to be clear, the total represents about six fleets of U.S. Marines.

— $1.51 trillion for the lifetime of the F-35 program: At present costs, America could keep the Corps’ lights on for that figure alone until roughly 2067.

— $100 billion for “largely failed” USAID projects in Afghanistan: let’s call it three and a half years of having 178,000 Marines at the ready.

Now, I’m not arguing by any means that the Marine Corps doesn’t need cuts. The whole body of national defence needs to trim some from here, while adding just a little bit here and here — all spending commensurate with the reciprocal, credible threat.

As one would be hard pressed to find even a single enemy engaged with an F-22 Raptor, however, it’s safe to say that bulking up on the 5th generation fighter fleet might not be the best course of action.

But where is the Pentagon axe falling? Unfortunately it is likely to fall on military personnel.

