These cool heatmaps show the most popular running routes around the globe

Running and cycling are great for your health.

They also have the potential to create some pretty cool images.

Strava, the popular fitness tracking app for runners and cyclists, tracked 140 million rides and runs from January 2014 to May 2015, and overlaid the results on Google Maps.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch used one of the images in a report out this week, which highlighted the growing popularity of athletic wear in the US.

That market has grown to $US65 billion in 2015, according to the note.

Business Insider has pulled together a bunch more images from Strava. Scroll through some of the world’s major cities, and how people run through them below.

Images come from Strava Lab’s heatmap.

Europe has the most Strava segments of anywhere in the world. Most of the running happens inside cities and population dense centres, while biking routes spread out from the areas. Google Maps/Strava Labs The United States' running and biking patterns correspond with population density. Google Maps/Strava labs Manhattan resembles a computer chip. The most popular destination? Central Park. Google Maps/Strava labs Runs in Phoenix, Arizona are more spread out. Google Maps/Strava San Francisco looks a bit like Manhattan, though surrounding cities look like veins. Google Maps/Strava Labs Moscow looks like a spider web branching into the rest of the country. Google Maps/Strava Labs The Aggregated running patterns between Germany and the Czech Republic looks like synapses lighting up. Google Maps/Strava Labs The United Kingdom looks as if it's being struck by lighting. Google maps/Strava labs Everywhere. Google maps/Strava Labs Xi'an, China has fewer runners and bikers using the app -- though the image is still pretty cool. Google Maps/Strava labs The streets of Johannesburg and pretoria look like cells under a microscope. Google Maps/Strava The pathways in to Jerusalem line up with its topography. Google Maps/Strava Labs And check out the insane spread of runners that have gone through Tokyo. Google Maps/Strava Labs As well this this area around Montebelluna in Italy. Google Maps/Strava Labs And exploring the map you'll also find long bike paths that stretch across the United States -- such as this one running from Rock Valley to Guttenberg, Iowa. Google Maps/Strava Labs

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.