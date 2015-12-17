These contest-winning images of funny animals will make your day better

Any wildlife photography competition whose terms and conditions say “you must have taken the picture yourself within the last 99 years” and “you must think Bohemian Rhapsody one of the greatest pieces of popular music ever written,” will turn some heads.

These requirements are quips, of course, but that’s the point. The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards are all about honoring exceptional field photography that also happens to be hilarious — planned or not.

The final images from the contest do not disappoint. Don’t believe me? Take a look at this baby hippo having a conniption fit over being besieged by these birds.

He is passionate about conservation and, therefore, is adamant that no animals are harmed during the photo shoot. Entrants also must not submit photographs of their pets, farm animals, or captive animals.

Here are some of the most hilarious photos from this competition we’ve seen.

Nothing weird about a pants-less Madagascan sifaki busting out some solo dance moves in the desert.

This bird is just a bird doing bird things.

This male deer in Richmond Park, London has a little something on its face.

This uber-relaxed seal is wondering if you guys have watched the Wizard of Oz while listening to Dark Side of the Moon, because it’ll blow your mind.

These owls are just a couple of weirdos hanging on a log.

These baby baboons are going to be besties for ever. I know it.

This cheetah in Kenya swears he did it right the first time.

If one more bird lands on this baby hippo’s back, he is going to go BALLISTIC.

I can’t tell if these owls are pissed that photographer Graham McGeorge is bothering them or upset that they’re all smashed into a tree hole.

This squirrel should have had less fun on Sunday Funday.

This silverback mountain gorilla doesn’t care what you think.

Watch out, tree squirrel coming through.

This wild European hamster is seriously late for an appointment. This photograph by Julian Rad won the 2015 contest.

