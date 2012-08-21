Which Company Twitter Handles Have the Most Fake Followers?

As Twitter becomes a more and more significant component to companies’ marketing campaigns, brands covet their hundreds of thousands (if not millions) of followers. But how many of these followers are real, engaged consumers versus fake accounts?Business Insider recently wrote about a new app that calculates how many fake Twitter accounts are following you and your friends. With the app, Status Group, in hand, alongside a list of the top brands on Twitter, we decided to figure out who has more fake Twitter followers: the top product brands using Twitter or the top social brands using Twitter (including Twitter). And you might be surprised by the results.



Methodology:

We created our list of 20 by combining the top 10 brands brands on Twitter with the top 10 social brands, based on Twitaholic’s most followed list. We then ran each of the Twitter handles through Status Group’s app. In the case where there was a tie for fake followers we ranked based on the total number of followers.

How Status Group Works:

StatusPeople takes a sample of a user’s followers and assess them against a number of “simple spam criteria,” which the company defines as accounts with few or no followers and few or no tweets. While the app works especially well for those with 10,000 followers or less, Status Group discloses that it primarily measures current follower activity rather than the entire database of followers.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.