Despite The Weak Economy, All Of These Big Companies Are Hiring

Photo: Gripnerd via www.flickr.com creative commons

We found out last Friday that things remain pretty grim — the US economy grew by a measly 0.1% in the last quarter of 2012, according to the government.Despite the news, we’ve seen higher levels of hiring activity than ever at TheLadders. As I mentioned last week when I shared 100 of the most recent hires made on TheLadders, we’ve got more HR Professionals and Executive Recruiters active on our website than ever before in our history.



And with that, here are 50 of our employers that are looking to hire professionals like you right now…

Microsoft

PwC

Citi

Capital One

ADP

Verizon

Intel

Amazon

Baxter

CSC

Metlife

Chrysler

Home Depot

Kforce Inc.

Level 3 Communications

Nuance

Sears Holdings Management Corporation

Coventry Health Care

Gentiva Health Services

Emeritus Senior Living

Life Technologies

HP

Gentiva

UnitedHealth Group

Arrow Electronics

Amerigroup

Pacific Dental Services

Techpros

Avanade

CVS Caremark

Lucas Group

Quintiles

Unisys

USAA

Pitney Bowes

Aon Hewitt

Ingram Micro

Financial Services Company

Crowe Horwath

Johnson Controls, Inc

Ameriprise

Compliance Search Group

RGP

Novo Nordisk

UPS

Visiting Nurse Service of New York

Everbank

Kellogg Company

LivingSocial

Gentiva Health

You might ask: how can that be? With the unemployment rate still so high for this point in a recovery, and the discouragement rate even higher, how can it be that so many companies are hiring so many people?

Well, it’s two things, Readers.

First off, you have to remember that most hiring is replacement hiring. It’s not companies saying that they’re going to grow their workforce by leaps and bounds, rather, it’s companies replacing routine attrition that occurs as employees flow in and out of any organisation.

Think of it this way. Even though the level in your bank account probably doesn’t change too much in a particular year, and you may be more or less happy with where it is, a lot of new dollars come into your account each year from your current job. And then those dollars go out as expenses. So the vast majority of activity in your bank account is the addition of dollars to replace the ones you’ve already spent, even if the overall level stays about the same.

Same thing in the employment market.

We may be more or less happy with the overall rate of employment or unemployment, but the changeover from new employees coming in and old employees going out is far, far more important to your job search than the overall level.

Therefore: most hiring is replacement hiring. Which means that most companies are hiring all the time.

Second, some companies are always expanding. There are always sectors of the economy that are growing while others shrink. As an example, if your company has anything to do with Apple Inc. right now, you’re growing.

And that’s whether or not your company has anything to do whatsoever with technology. If you sell cardboard boxes to Apple, you’re growing. If you sell real estate maintenance to Apple, you’re growing. If you sell the little plastic biodegradable forks that the geniuses who design iPads use to eat their arugula salads at their gorgeous headquarters… guess what? …you’re growing.

So part of the job search is figuring out where’s the growth and where’s the shrink, and allocating your time accordingly.

With that, I’ll wish you the best of luck in your search this week, Readers!

I’ll be rooting for you.

Read more posts on TheLadders »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.