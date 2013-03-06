Despite The Weak Economy, All Of These Big Companies Are Hiring

Photo: Gripnerd via www.flickr.com creative commons
We found out last Friday that things remain pretty grim — the US economy grew by a measly 0.1% in the last quarter of 2012, according to the government.Despite the news, we’ve seen higher levels of hiring activity than ever at TheLadders. As I mentioned last week when I shared 100 of the most recent hires made on TheLadders, we’ve got more HR Professionals and Executive Recruiters active on our website than ever before in our history.
And with that, here are 50 of our employers that are looking to hire professionals like you right now…
Microsoft
PwC
Citi
Capital One
ADP
Verizon
Intel
Amazon
Baxter
CSC
Metlife
Chrysler
Home Depot
Kforce Inc.
Level 3 Communications
Nuance
Sears Holdings Management Corporation
Coventry Health Care
Gentiva Health Services
Emeritus Senior Living
Life Technologies
HP
Gentiva
UnitedHealth Group
Arrow Electronics
Amerigroup
Pacific Dental Services
Techpros
Avanade
CVS Caremark
Lucas Group
Quintiles
Unisys
USAA
Pitney Bowes
Aon Hewitt
Ingram Micro
Financial Services Company
Crowe Horwath
Johnson Controls, Inc
Ameriprise
Compliance Search Group
RGP
Novo Nordisk
UPS
Visiting Nurse Service of New York
Everbank
Kellogg Company
LivingSocial
Gentiva Health
You might ask: how can that be? With the unemployment rate still so high for this point in a recovery, and the discouragement rate even higher, how can it be that so many companies are hiring so many people?
Well, it’s two things, Readers.
First off, you have to remember that most hiring is replacement hiring. It’s not companies saying that they’re going to grow their workforce by leaps and bounds, rather, it’s companies replacing routine attrition that occurs as employees flow in and out of any organisation.
Think of it this way. Even though the level in your bank account probably doesn’t change too much in a particular year, and you may be more or less happy with where it is, a lot of new dollars come into your account each year from your current job. And then those dollars go out as expenses. So the vast majority of activity in your bank account is the addition of dollars to replace the ones you’ve already spent, even if the overall level stays about the same.
Same thing in the employment market.
We may be more or less happy with the overall rate of employment or unemployment, but the changeover from new employees coming in and old employees going out is far, far more important to your job search than the overall level.
Therefore: most hiring is replacement hiring. Which means that most companies are hiring all the time.
Second, some companies are always expanding. There are always sectors of the economy that are growing while others shrink. As an example, if your company has anything to do with Apple Inc. right now, you’re growing.
And that’s whether or not your company has anything to do whatsoever with technology. If you sell cardboard boxes to Apple, you’re growing. If you sell real estate maintenance to Apple, you’re growing. If you sell the little plastic biodegradable forks that the geniuses who design iPads use to eat their arugula salads at their gorgeous headquarters… guess what? …you’re growing.
So part of the job search is figuring out where’s the growth and where’s the shrink, and allocating your time accordingly.
With that, I’ll wish you the best of luck in your search this week, Readers!
I’ll be rooting for you.
Read more posts on TheLadders »
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.