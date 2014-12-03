People With These College Majors Get The Biggest Pay Raises

When deciding what to study in college, it’s important to consider the earning and growth potential for jobs associated with each major.
To help you figure that out, Payscale, the creator of the world’s largest compensation database with more than 40 million salary profiles, looked at the difference between starting salary (less than five years of experience) and mid-career pay (10 or more years of experience) by college major, to determined the 13 majors with the largest salary growth.
Common jobs: Information Technology (IT) Architect, Software Developer, Programmer Analyst
Starting median pay: $US66,700
Mid-career median pay: $US112,600
Difference: $US45,900 / 68.8%
Common jobs: Aviation/Aerospace Program Manager, Corporate Jet Aircraft Pilot
Starting median pay: $US48,100
Mid-career median pay: $US90,000
Difference: $US41,900 / 87.1%
Common jobs: Physicist, IT Data Scientist
Starting median pay: $US57,200
Mid-career median pay: $US105,100
Difference: $US47,900 / 83.7%
Common jobs: Economist, Management Consultant, Financial Analyst
Starting median pay: $US51,400
Mid-career median pay: $US97,700
Difference: $US46,300 / 90.1%
