People With These College Majors Get The Biggest Pay Raises

Jacquelyn Smith

When deciding what to study in college, it’s important to consider the earning and growth potential for jobs associated with each major.

To help you figure that out, Payscale, the creator of the world’s largest compensation database with more than 40 million salary profiles, looked at the difference between starting salary (less than five years of experience) and mid-career pay (10 or more years of experience) by college major, to determined the 13 majors with the largest salary growth.

12. Computer Science (CS) & Engineering

Common jobs: Information Technology (IT) Architect, Software Developer, Programmer Analyst

Starting median pay: $US66,700

Mid-career median pay: $US112,600

Difference: $US45,900 / 68.8%

10. Aviation Management

Common jobs: Aviation/Aerospace Program Manager, Corporate Jet Aircraft Pilot

Starting median pay: $US48,100

Mid-career median pay: $US90,000

Difference: $US41,900 / 87.1%

9. Physics

Common jobs: Physicist, IT Data Scientist

Starting median pay: $US57,200

Mid-career median pay: $US105,100

Difference: $US47,900 / 83.7%

7. Biochemistry & Molecular Biology

Common jobs: Molecular Biologist, Research Scientist, Research Associate

Starting median pay: $US44,700

Mid-career median pay: $US88,800

Difference: $US44,100 / 98.7%

6. Economics

Common jobs: Economist, Management Consultant, Financial Analyst

Starting median pay: $US51,400

Mid-career median pay: $US97,700

Difference: $US46,300 / 90.1%

1. Actuarial Mathematics

Common jobs: Actuary, Actuarial Analyst

Starting median pay: $US60,800

Mid-career median pay: $US119,600

Difference: $US58,800 / 96.7%

