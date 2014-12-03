People With These College Majors Get The Biggest Pay Raises

When deciding what to study in college, it’s important to consider the earning and growth potential for jobs associated with each major.

To help you figure that out, Payscale, the creator of the world’s largest compensation database with more than 40 million salary profiles, looked at the difference between starting salary (less than five years of experience) and mid-career pay (10 or more years of experience) by college major, to determined the 13 majors with the largest salary growth.

12. Computer Science (CS) & Engineering Common jobs: Information Technology (IT) Architect, Software Developer, Programmer Analyst Starting median pay: $US66,700 Mid-career median pay: $US112,600 Difference: $US45,900 / 68.8% 10. Aviation Management Common jobs: Aviation/Aerospace Program Manager, Corporate Jet Aircraft Pilot Starting median pay: $US48,100 Mid-career median pay: $US90,000 Difference: $US41,900 / 87.1% 9. Physics Common jobs: Physicist, IT Data Scientist Starting median pay: $US57,200 Mid-career median pay: $US105,100 Difference: $US47,900 / 83.7% 7. Biochemistry & Molecular Biology Common jobs: Molecular Biologist, Research Scientist, Research Associate Starting median pay: $US44,700 Mid-career median pay: $US88,800 Difference: $US44,100 / 98.7% 6. Economics Common jobs: Economist, Management Consultant, Financial Analyst Starting median pay: $US51,400 Mid-career median pay: $US97,700 Difference: $US46,300 / 90.1% 1. Actuarial Mathematics Common jobs: Actuary, Actuarial Analyst Starting median pay: $US60,800 Mid-career median pay: $US119,600 Difference: $US58,800 / 96.7%

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.