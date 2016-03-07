These collectible kids' cars will be selling for thousands of dollars at auction

William Fierman
1953 Giordani Ferrari Grand Prix Car $2,000 - $3,000Bonhams1953 Giordani Ferrari Grand Prix Car $2,000 – $3,000

Real cars aren’t the only thing to feature at this year’s Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance, one of the country’s premier collector car events.

Among some of the finest automobiles in the world, memorabilia, posters, and toys all connected with car culture shine.

This year the Bonhams Auction house will sell a collection of antique pedal cars that are certainly a more affordable option than, say, examples from comedian Jerry Seinfeld’s Porsche collection.

Take a look at this list of ways your toddler could ride in classic style.

Curtiss Hawk aeroplane $2,800 - $3,500

Bonhams

1958 Atomic Missile $1,500 - $2,500

Bonhams

1937 Auburn Pedal Car by Steelcraft $2,500 - $3,500

Bonhams

1939 LaSalle Pedal Car $1,500 - $2,000

Bonhams

1930's Zephyr DeLuxe Pedal car $1,500 - $2,000

Bonhams

1934 Ford Roadster Pedal car $5,000 - $7,000

Bonhams

1939 Oldsmobile Fire Truck $2,000 - $3,000

Bonhams

1930's Gendron Curtis Moth tri-motor $2,500 - $3,500

Bonhams

1955 AMF Truck $1,500 - $2,000

Bonhams

1935 Murray Steelcraft Red Racecar $2,000 - $3,000

Bonhams

1966 Mustang Pedal Car by AMF $300 - $400

Bonhams

