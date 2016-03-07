These collectible kids' cars will be selling for thousands of dollars at auction

Bonhams1953 Giordani Ferrari Grand Prix Car $2,000 – $3,000
Real cars aren’t the only thing to feature at this year’s Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance, one of the country’s premier collector car events.
Among some of the finest automobiles in the world, memorabilia, posters, and toys all connected with car culture shine.
This year the Bonhams Auction house will sell a collection of antique pedal cars that are certainly a more affordable option than, say, examples from comedian Jerry Seinfeld’s Porsche collection.
Take a look at this list of ways your toddler could ride in classic style.
