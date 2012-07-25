These Cities Have The Hottest Bars And Restaurants Featured On The Silver Screen

Photo: Party Earth/Youtube

Whilesome of our favourite food fights and slap stick moments happen on a studio set, many movie and television scenes are filmed in popular and famous restaurants and bars.Most of them are fairly accessible locations that you can actually visit on your next trip to Los Angeles, Paris, Boston, New York, or Berlin.



Walk in the footsteps of your favourite stars, and witness the surroundings to the sets of some famous films and shows around the globe.

This story was originally published by Party Earth

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.