These Cities Have The Hottest Bars And Restaurants Featured On The Silver Screen

Even though Three's Company stopped filming in 1984, the iconic bar, The Regal Beagle, is still going strong. This Boston location is not where the show was filmed, but instead was opened as a throwback. The décor is strikingly similar to the set of Three's Company; you'll feel transported into a rerun sitting at the bar. Come and knock on their door!

The bar, from the hit television comedy Cheers, was initially just a normal pub in Boston. Its façade was shot as a setting for the show and once the ratings went through the roof, the owners quickly renamed the pub after the classic sitcom. While the interior wasn't filmed in the show, visitors can still sit at the bar sipping on drinks named after the Cheers characters. Grab a Coach's Cocktail or a Woody's Wonder!