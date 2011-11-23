These Christmas Crackers From Lancome Are A Classy Take On A Festive favourite

Photo: Selfridges

Across the pond, these Lancôme Beauty Christmas Crackers are a grand way to usher in the holiday season. Crackers, which generally consist of a small gift and a message of some sort, are a much more common lagniappe in the UK, but if you want these and won’t settle for anything less, you can always make your own cracker by putting your Juicy Tube or L’Absolu Rouge inside a piece of thin cardboard tubing, wrapping it in tissue paper, and tying the ends with ribbon.This post originally appeared on BellaSugar.



