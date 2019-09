Photo: NFIB

Supposedly small businesses represent the engine of any jobs recovery, and guess what, the state of small businesses in America is not good.The NFIB released its latest survey of members, and on a range of things from earnings to access to credit, the situation is very bleak.



That’s why it’s still so hard to find a job.

Earnings already dipping Sales dipping, and already below expectations Pricing power is horrible Very few have planned job openings Optimism dipping Very few companies intent to expand And small businesses certainly aren't giving out many raises Credit conditions nearly as bad as they've ever been The problem: Tax fears and bad sales

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.