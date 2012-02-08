These Charts Show Why Apple Doesn't Need To Pay A Dividend

A lot of tech companies are sitting on mountains of cash.



Apple’s is the biggest — more than $100 billion in cash and marketable securities — and this week Fortune’s Apple reporter Adam Lashinsky (who just wrote an insider’s book on the company) reports that Apple is thinking about paying a dividend.

This would be Tim Cook’s doing — Steve Jobs thought returning cash to shareholders was a failure of imagination. Here’s a passage from Lashinsky’s book, Inside Apple: “He loathed stock buybacks, arguing, with good reason, that they are bribes to investors rather than good uses of capital … such topics were considered off the table with Jobs.”

Jobs may have had a point.

In the tech industry, paying a dividend is akin to admitting you’re no longer a high growth company.

That hasn’t always been the case — HP and Intel have both been paying dividends since the early 1990s, and both companies have shown fine growth since then.

But take a look at the stock performance of the last three big tech companies who decided to draw down their cash to pay a dividend. In each case, the stock price was flat or down before the dividend was declared.

Microsoft announced it would pay a dividend in January 2003 (the small blue Ds represent dividend payments). Before, its stock price had fallen significantly from a peak in 2000. The dividend does not seem to have helped:

Photo: Google Finance

Oracle followed suit in April 2009. Here, the dividend may actually have boosted the share price a bit.

Photo: Google Finance

Now, take a look at Cisco, which announced dividends last March. Once again, the stock price has been flat (it’s too early to tell if the dividend will help raise it):

Photo: Google Finance

Now, look at Apple’s stock performance over the last 10 years:

Photo: Google Finance

You can use just about any other metric, too — revenues, profits, cash on hand. In each case, Apple is on a steep growth curve that’s amazing for a company its size. These other three companies are much flatter.

So why would Apple pay a dividend?

It’s certainly not to boost its share price.

Instead, it could be seen as a reward for the most loyal Apple shareholders. So far, the only way investors have made anything from Apple stock is by selling it. Returning cash to shareholders is a way of showing them value for sticking with Apple throughout its spectacular run — and giving them a little more incentive to keep holding.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.