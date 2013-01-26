These Charts Show People Are Best At Sharing Super Bowl Ads When Drunk

Photo: Tom Harpel via flickr

For the fourth consecutive year, agency Venables Bell & Partners released statics about how people watch — and more important to marketers, share — Super Bowl ads.

While VB&P’s survey gives some basic info on how many people watch the ads before and after the game, it also reveals some valuable sharing information.



According to VB&P, which made Audi’s Super Bowl spot, “Not only will half of Americans rewatch ads, but 40% will share ads. 86% will do so via Facebook and 30% via sharing on Twitter (a 500% increase from 2012). Theoretically, this means with 111 million people watching the game, and with the average Facebook user having 130 friends those collective posts could result in over 4.9 billion incremental impressions.”

And, according to the charts, people are way more likely to share an ad during the game if they’re drunk.

In fact, “70% of heavier drinkers will be sharing ads on their social networks (vs. 40% survey avg.); 60% of heavier drinkers will post something to Facebook (vs. 34% non/lighter drinkers). Perhaps most important to marketers, intoxicated people report being five times more likely to buy something while watching the game (50% vs. 10% non/lighter drinkers).”

