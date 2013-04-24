These Charts Show Exactly What Australia's Business Leaders Think About The Big Issues

Photo:

Based on a new report by the Australian Institute of Company Directors, Australia’s captains of industry aren’t happy about government red tape, and don’t think that the Labor Party gets them.

Only 8% of the business leaders surveyed said the Gillard Government understood business, while around half said the opposition did.

“Perception of the current federal government’s understanding of business has further declined. The federal opposition is perceived as having a significantly greater understanding of business,” the survey said.

A random sample was sourced from the Australian Institute of Company Directors member database, with 504 respondents questioned between 5-18 March.

The results of the AIPD study reveals a wealth of information on Australian business leaders’ attitudes towards a raft of trending issues, such as the Carbon Tax, government red tape and infrastructure spending.

We put together a collection of the best charts for you below.

