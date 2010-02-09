These Charts Prove That "Too Big To Fail" Is More Alive Than Ever

Remember our good old friend the TED Spread? It measures the difference between interbank loans and short-term treasuries, and is used as a gauge of short-term confidence in the banking system. Back during the crisis, when lending came to a freeze, it blew out to record levels.



So you might think that with all the fresh nervousness hitting the market that the TED spread would so some signs of widening again, but nope.

Here’s a one-year chart.

And here’s a one-month chart, just to drive home the point:

Basically, you couldn’t find an industry that investors are more confident about. Too big to fail is alive and well.

