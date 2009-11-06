Deutsche: These Central Banks Need More Gold

After the Indian central bank’s 200 ton gold purchase from the IMF, the gold market is speculating as to which central bank could be next.



In their latest commodities daily, Deutsche Bank conveniently shows us which central banks are underweight gold, and thus could be most likely to start buying en masse, just like India has.

(Via Deutsche Bank, “Global Commodities Daily”, Michael Lewis, 4 November 2009)

