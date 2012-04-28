See Which Celebrities Are Heading To The White House Correspondents' Dinner This Weekend

Photo: s_bukley / Shutterstock.com

George Clooney and Lindsay Lohan are heading to the White House this weekend. The list is out for this Saturday’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner, and some of Hollywood’s biggest stars from Charlize Theron to Tony Romo will be in attendance.



Here are a few of the big names checking into the event. Check out the entire list below.

George Clooney and Stacy Keibler

The last time Clooney was in D.C. he was arrested. This time, he’ll be coming in style with girlfriend in tow.

Sofia Vergara

“The Modern Family” vixen is already celebrating an eventful year. Her show won the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series and she was named AskMen’s most desirable woman of 2012.

Lindsay Lohan

Just landed the role of Elizabeth Taylor in a Lifetime movie. She’ll be attending with her defence attorney, Shawn Holley.

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner

Roll out the red Karpet. Fresh off her stint on last night’s live “30 Rock,” Kim Kardashian and her mum will be heading to the event together. Just keep the flour away.

Zooey Deschanel

No surprise with this invite. Fox’s “New Girl” is heating up the network Tuesday nights with her brand of adorkableness.

Josh Hutcherson

After his newfound “Hunger Games” fame, Hutcherson just accepted an award at the 23rd Annual GLAAD Awards.

Dakota Fanning

It’s been a while since we’ve seen Fanning on the big screen. With a few films out this year, she’ll be back in theatres this November in the last “Twilight” instalment .

Uggie the dog from “The Artist”

What would a star-studded event be with out Hollywood’s most adorable dog? Just don’t feed him table scraps.

Want to see who else will be in attendance this weekend? View the entire guess list below:

Photo: Kirsten Acuna, Business Insider / WHC List 2012

Photo: Business Insider, Kirsten Acuna / WHC List





