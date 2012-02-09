Here Are The Real Names Of Some Of The World's Most Famous Celebrities

It’s no secret that sometimes celebrities’ names are just too perfect to be the ones they were born with.
The Huffington Post rounds up the real names of 44 stars, including:
- Meg Ryan: Margaret Hyra
- Pat Benatar: Patricia Mae Andrzejewski
- Chevy Chase: Cornelius Crane Chase
- Portia De Rossi: Amanda Lee Rogers
- Dakota Fanning: Hannah Fanning
- Steven Tyler: Steven Victor Tallarico
- Alicia Keys: Alicia Augello Cook
- Spike Lee: Shelton Jackson Lee
- Joan Rivers: Joan Alexandra Molinsky
- Tina Turner: Anna Mae Bullock
- Demi Moore: Demetria Gene Guynes
- Helen Mirren: Ilyena Vasilievna Mironov
- Bruce Willis: Walter Willis
- Ben Kingsley: Krishna Pandit Bhanji
Click for the complete list, which includes an Oscar-winning actor born with the unfortunate moniker “Maurice Joseph Micklewhite.”
This post originally appeared at Newser.
