Here Are The Real Names Of Some Of The World's Most Famous Celebrities

It’s no secret that sometimes celebrities’ names are just too perfect to be the ones they were born with.



The Huffington Post rounds up the real names of 44 stars, including:

Meg Ryan: Margaret Hyra

Pat Benatar: Patricia Mae Andrzejewski

Chevy Chase: Cornelius Crane Chase

Portia De Rossi: Amanda Lee Rogers

Dakota Fanning: Hannah Fanning

Steven Tyler: Steven Victor Tallarico

Alicia Keys: Alicia Augello Cook

Spike Lee: Shelton Jackson Lee

Joan Rivers: Joan Alexandra Molinsky

Tina Turner: Anna Mae Bullock

Demi Moore: Demetria Gene Guynes

Helen Mirren: Ilyena Vasilievna Mironov

Bruce Willis: Walter Willis

Ben Kingsley: Krishna Pandit Bhanji

Click for the complete list, which includes an Oscar-winning actor born with the unfortunate moniker “Maurice Joseph Micklewhite.”

This post originally appeared at Newser.

More from Newser

Scientists Spot Trouble With Online Dating

Terminated CEO Waives $100M Payout

Rush Limbaugh: Eastwood ‘Got Scammed’ on Ad

Catholics Back Obama’s Birth Control Mandate: Poll

America’s Latest Fast-Food Indulgence: Bacon Shake





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.