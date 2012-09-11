These 15 Stars Are Celebrities By Day, Gamers By Night

Photo: Getty Images / Ian Gavan
When they’re not in front of a camera, many celebrities love to kick back and relax … by playing video games.Inevitably, some are more hardcore gamers than others, and while we’re not keen to call Jenny McCarthy a gamer because she once played “Marble Ultra Blast” at an E3 conference, we’re still pretty impressed that she tried!
“Sin City” actress Rosario Dawson is also an avid gamer, attending Comic-Con events in full masked costume so she would go unnoticed. She has also voiced a character in “Syndicate,” later winning the Gamer’s Choice “Breakthrough Performance” Award at the Spike TV VGA’s in 2006.
So who else other than Jenny McCarthy and Rosario Dawson are fans of online games, Xbox 360s, and “Guitar Hero”?
In an interview with 'What They Play,' the 'Transformers' actress claimed that she would play 'anything Mortal Kombat. I have that down and I don't cheat. That game just works well with my brain. The way my brain fires signals works well with how that game works. And I'm just really good.'
In an interview with Zimbo, Ashton Kutcher's new girlfriend admitted that not only was she the biggest 'World of Warcraft' fan, but she's also addicted to 'Call of Duty.' The game, Mila Kunis states, 'with the Nazi zombies, that, to me, is really fun. You finish 'Call of Duty' first person, OK? You unlock this little game and your whole purpose is just to kill these Nazi zombies. You have to board up the windows. And I'm not necessarily good at it. It's just fun.'
Seth Rogen has made no effort to to hide his love for 'interactive' video games. His game of choice? The PlayChoice 10:
'The PlayChoice-10 in my house, which is like a stand-up Nintendo arcade machine, has 10 classic games like Contra, ExciteBike, Rush'n Attack, Double Dribble and the original Mario Bros. When I have a party, no one is playing Wii or PlayStation or Xbox. There's always a line of people waiting to play the PlayChoice-10. So it just goes to show you can't beat the classics.'
Hollywood hottie (and mother-of-two) Jessica Alba has admitted that her 'Wii' has helped her maintain her killer body. She explains, 'I think the physicality of the 'Wii' gets people off the couch. Sometimes you can just sit there playing a video game for hours and never move and your brain is just zapped from playing the game. With the 'Wii', you're up on your feet and moving around. The physical aspect of it is great, especially for kids. They actually call it the 'Wii Diet,' since active players can burn calories!'
At the E3 conference in 2006, Jenny McCarthy was a player in 'Game with Fame.' Fans were given a chance to play her (along with other celebrities) on their favourite 'Xbox Live' games.
The rapper is such a huge fan of Halo that he teamed up with 'Funny Or Die' in a hilarious video. Snoop plays fellow rapper LL Cool J and the video (which you can watch here), which shows that even when you're a celebrity, competition can bring out the worst in you.
Zac Efron is a self-proclaimed 'Halo' fan.
In 2007 he hosted the ''Halo 3' Midnight Madness Launch Event' in L.A. and was almost dumped by now ex-girlfriend Vanessa Hudges when he spent more time with his online friends than he did with her. A source at 'Contact Music' revealed that 'Vanessa had even tried joining in but her boredom threshold is a lot shorter than Zac's. She was on the verge of saying, 'It's either me or the Xbox.''
The Oscar winner may have what it takes in the acting world, but has openly admitted that when it comes to musical abilities she has none. Which is exactly why she adores 'Guitar Hero' so much. She states, 'I have no musical ability. I tried in my life. I tried to learn the trumpet, that wasn't so good. The good thing about 'Guitar Hero' is you can just (press the buttons and) go 'blue, green, green, green, blue, green, green...'
Kyle Cook may play guitar in real life (he's the lead guitarist for group 'Matchbox 20') but when it comes to 'Guitar Hero,' he gets beaten all the time. He revealed that 'his little brother, who doesn't play a lick of guitar, will just smoke me on that game. And I don't get it. A lot of the songs I know, because some of them are from my era, like 'Sweet Child o' Mine' by Guns N' Roses. I'm like, 'Dude, I know how to play that song (on a real guitar). How are you smokin' me on this game?''
Even this British tennis star and runner-up at Wimbledon is a gamer in his spare time. In fact, it was reported that he was dumped by former girlfriend Kim Sears for playing too much. A source claimed that Andy Murray's obsession with 'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2' contributed to the couple's break up.
Olivia Munn is every nerd's dream: She loves cartoons, drinks beer (Pabst), and adores video games. She recently tweeted an image of 'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3' playing on her projection screen. She also plays 'Rock Band,' describing her ideal night as 'a case of Pabst Blue Ribbon and playing some 'Guitar Hero' until three in the morning.'
Will Arnett is a huge gamer and he's not afraid to say it. He can often be found playing 'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3' until the wee hours of the morning. He loves this game so much that he is teaming up with Jason Bateman, Infinity Ward, and Activision to develop two exclusive and original series that will be featured on the 'Call of Duty' Elite TV.
The comedian is a huge fan of video games, including Blizzard's 'World of Warcraft'--the source of many of his jokes--and 'Grand Theft Auto' (GTA). After a parody of GTA, he was reportedly offered a role voicing a character in 'Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.'
Who knew Kim Kardashian was a gamer!
The reality star loves to play 'Call of Duty' (COD), especially with younger brother Robert Kardashian. Before its release, Kim tweeted: 'I can't wait for Call of Duty Black Ops II to come out! The graphics look crazy!' Many people weren't sure whether it was another one of her endorsements or genuine excitement. She later cleared it up when she tweeted 'Nope! And no paid-advertising tweet either!'
