These 15 Stars Are Celebrities By Day, Gamers By Night

Rosario Dawson is every gamer’s dream.

Photo: Getty Images / Ian Gavan

When they’re not in front of a camera, many celebrities love to kick back and relax … by playing video games.Inevitably, some are more hardcore gamers than others, and while we’re not keen to call Jenny McCarthy a gamer because she once played “Marble Ultra Blast” at an E3 conference, we’re still pretty impressed that she tried!



“Sin City” actress Rosario Dawson is also an avid gamer, attending Comic-Con events in full masked costume so she would go unnoticed. She has also voiced a character in “Syndicate,” later winning the Gamer’s Choice “Breakthrough Performance” Award at the Spike TV VGA’s in 2006.

So who else other than Jenny McCarthy and Rosario Dawson are fans of online games, Xbox 360s, and “Guitar Hero”?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.