The Amazing Healthcare Rally: Dow Up 43 Points, Gold Dips Below $1100

The Democrats in Congress triggered a hell of a rally today. Here’s the breakdown:

Dow: Up 43 points to 10,793.

NASDAQ: Up 21 points to 2395.

S&P 500: Up 6 points to 1165.

Commodities: Mixed. Oil is up $0.57 to $81.25 a barrel while gold rests at the critical $1100 an ounce level, down $7 and even further earlier in the day. Silver is down $0.8 to $16.96.

Futures remain mixed but are generally posting gains with the exception of oats, palladium, live cattle, lumber, sugar, and natural gas.



Photo: Google Finance

