These stunningly detailed photos of cooking in progress reveal the hidden beauty of the kitchen

It’s easy to get caught up in the whirlwind of cooking and miss the beauty of it.

In their joint series “Bubbles,” photographers Adrian Mueller and Takako Kuniyuki want to press the pause button. In a kitchen studio, they captured how oils, vinegars, and spices create interesting patterns in ordinary cookware — just zoomed way in.

“By focusing on the details that we usually neither see nor recognise when we cook and eat,” the two artists explain in a statement, Mueller and Kuniyiki hope “to show the beauty of small things: the wondrous and serendipitous patterns that occur when different ingredients are mixed together.”

Scroll down to see some of the surreal combinations the artists captured in mixing normal household ingredients.

