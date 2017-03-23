Here are the biggest brands that have pulled their advertising from YouTube over extremist videos

A growing number of brands have suspended their spend with Google, following The Times’ investigation into ads appearing alongside extremist content on YouTube and Google’s display ad network

More than 250 brands have reportedly frozen all their campaigns with Google aside from search, after the issue — which first seemed isolated to the UK — spread globally as major US advertisers began to boycott the online ad giant too.

The tech company has responded with an announcement of tougher ad policies, increased control for marketers, and said it would grow its capacity to review offensive content with a hiring spree.

Here’s a list of some of the biggest advertisers who have stopped their spend with Google and YouTube in the UK:

Argos

Aviva

Heinz

HSBC

ITV

L’Oreal

Lloyd’s Bank

Marks & Spencer

McDonald’s

RBS

Sainsbury’s

Tesco

The Guardian

Toyota

Transport for London

UK Government

Volkswagen

In the United States:

AT&T

Enterprise

GSK

Johnson & Johnson

Verizon

Get the latest Google stock price here.

NOW WATCH: This animation shows how terrifyingly powerful nuclear weapons have become



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.