These Billboards Shame Drivers For Texting While Driving

Brian Singer The caption for this photo reads ‘two-handed.’

There are cell phone laws in states across the country meant to prevent distracted driving. But this Bay Area graphic designer is taking things one step further.

Brian Singer has started a project that chronicles what he sees on his daily commute on Highway 101. He created a website, called TWIT Spotting (Texting While In Traffic) where he posts pictures of people being distracted while driving.

“I’ve been blown away by the number of people texting while in traffic, on the freeway,” he told Gizmodo. “For every nose picker, there’s 20 texters. Unofficial estimation by me.”

But then he took it to the next level: he recently bought billboards around San Francisco and the Bay Area that showcase his imagery.

He hopes that others will help, and offers instructions on his site on how to get involved. The most important instruction: “You can’t take photos while you’re driving. That’s just stupid. You must be a passenger, or not in a vehicle.”

But Singer doesn’t think this is about shaming. “It’s not so much about shaming an individual as it is about making people think twice,” he said in an interview with KPIX 5.

The billboards will be up through early April, but he might make pay to keep them up for longer.

“I’d like to re-up the billboards, but haven’t made that (financial) decision yet,” he told Business Insider in an email. “I haven’t been contacted by an organisation yet [to help keep the campaign going] (though lots and lots of others have reached out). I’m hoping someone steps up to help out and keep this thing going… car company, mobile phone company, insurance company, department of transportation… anyone.”

Brian Singer This billboard can be seen from the Highway 101.

Brian Singer This billboard is on a busy street in the Mission neighbourhood.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.