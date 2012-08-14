These Big Companies Are Hiring A Bunch Of People Right Now

Photo: Garry Knight via flickr

The U.S. unemployment rate has consistently been above 8 per cent for almost four years now. But a few big brands are actually hiring in droves. Rosemary Feitelberg at Women’s Wear Daily featured the brands and explained why they’re thriving in this economy.



Here are the brands:

Chobani: the Greek yogurt-maker is expanding its force by 800 employees this year. Chobani’s annual sales are now at $1 billion.

Dreamworks: the California-based animator will add 180 positions in the next year. The company is expanding like crazy in China.

Google: the search engine has hired 750 positions in the past year and is still aggressively hiring. They’re mostly looking for people to work in sales and engineering.

Square: the mobile-payment company will hire at least 350 people in the next year and are expanding following a deal with Starbucks.

New Balance: the athletic shoemaker is hiring people to work in its New England factories.

Airbus: the European aeroplane manufacturer is doubling its U.S. investment and will hire more than 1,000 employees in the next year.

Honda: the car company is filling 1,500 positions in factories and corporate. Honda has never laid off employees.

Nutiva: this company sells superfoods and is quickly growing. They’re hiring 150 positions in the Oakland, California area this year.

DON’T MISS: Shoppers Are Fed Up With How They’re Being Treated By Retail Employees >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.