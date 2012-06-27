These Tech Companies Still Don't Have Women On Their Boards

Photo: World Economic Forum

Sheryl Sandberg became the first woman to join Facebook’s Board of Directors yesterday.That was a big step, but there’s still lots of room for more women in Silicon Valley. These tech companies still don’t have a woman on the board:



Twitter. Even though 55% per cent of Twitter users are women, the company has not named a woman to its board.

Zynga. The game-maker founded by Mark Pincus still has an all-male board of directors.

Pandora. Women listen to music too!

Foursquare. Dennis Crowley’s company is run by men.

