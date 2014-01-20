These BHP Workers Will Get A $2,000 Bonus Just For Turning Up To Work

Workers at a BHP joint-venture will receive $2,000 bonuses for showing up to work. Getty/Robert Cianflone

A new pay deal will reportedly see 125 workers at a BHP coal port near Mackay receive $2,000 bonuses and annual pay rises above inflation.

The Australian Financial Review reports the union-brokered deal will mean the lowest-paid, fully-qualified worker at the port will earn $100,000 per year by 2016 when the agreement ends.

Workers at the port, part of a joint operation between Mitsubishi and BHP, will receive annual pay rises of 3.5% (the RBA estimates inflation is currently at 2.2%) as well as the $2,000 bonuses.

According to the AFR’s report, the port is significant in BHP’s Queensland operations, with the the joint venture spending $2.5 billion on expanding it to cope with output from new mines in the Bowen Basin.

