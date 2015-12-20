These baby giraffes are getting special treatment

Congo and Yamikani live at the San Diego Zoo. Since their mothers died, they have been getting extra special care.

“Typically, when we have babies born at the park, we would really like for the mum to be able to raise them,” Amanda Lussier, a mammal keeper at the zoo, said.

Congo is still being bottle-fed, while Yamikani is given small portions of solid food. They have been paired with older giraffes to help them acclimate to their environment. Soon, they will be joining the rest of the zoo’s giraffe herd.

Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Stephen Parkhurst

