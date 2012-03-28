These Awesome Jeep Concept Drawings Look Even Better In The Metal

Photo: Courtesy Jeep
For the last 46 years, Jeep has held a week of fun for owners in Moab, UT. It could be called an off-roaders’ paradise.To help the celebration, the company introduces a few concept and one-off trucks each year as a way to keep the Jeep-faithful interested and invested in the iconic brand.
This year is no different.
Today, Jeep introduced six concepts that are getting set to take on Moab from March 31 until April 8. And they are some of the coolest Jeeps that anyone has seen in a long time.
Frequently, companies release sketches of concepts or new cars as a preview. They look great, but invariably the concept looks mundane in comparison.
Jeep made concept art that actually appears to have been done in the style of the movie Iron Giant.
That’s the absolute best part about these concepts: The real things are just as cool as the teaser. In most cases, they’re actually MORE awesome.
The J-12 is meant to recall classic Jeep Gladiator trucks. It also has off-road credibility with a lift kit, big knobby tires, and other suspension mods.
It is based on a Wrangler, but makes full use of the pickup conversion kit as well as a bespoke front end.
And that's because this Wrangler is rocking Mopar's new conversion kit which fits a 6.4 liter HEMI V8 where the V6 used to be. This monster has 470 horsepower and an equal amount of torque.
Like the Apache, the Traildozer also has a HEMI. Jeep worked with tuning company AEV to make this truck a reality.
But the best concept, by far, is the Jeep Mighty FC. Jeep built trucks like this from 1956-1965. The new version is Wrangler based, but you would be hard pressed to know that from just looking.
