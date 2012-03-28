These Awesome Jeep Concept Drawings Look Even Better In The Metal

Photo: Courtesy Jeep

For the last 46 years, Jeep has held a week of fun for owners in Moab, UT. It could be called an off-roaders’ paradise.To help the celebration, the company introduces a few concept and one-off trucks each year as a way to keep the Jeep-faithful interested and invested in the iconic brand.



This year is no different.

Today, Jeep introduced six concepts that are getting set to take on Moab from March 31 until April 8. And they are some of the coolest Jeeps that anyone has seen in a long time.

Frequently, companies release sketches of concepts or new cars as a preview. They look great, but invariably the concept looks mundane in comparison.

Jeep made concept art that actually appears to have been done in the style of the movie Iron Giant.

That’s the absolute best part about these concepts: The real things are just as cool as the teaser. In most cases, they’re actually MORE awesome.

