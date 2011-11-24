These Awesome Gifts Are Perfect For Mad Men Fans

Just because Mad Men has been off the air for over a year doesn’t mean we’re not still thinking about it. To gear up for season five, why not spread some holiday cheer with these goodies for fans of the ’60s-set drama? You can turn the man in your life into dapper Don with the help of a Banana Republic silk tie ($60), or treat your work BFF to a new notebook featuring sassy Joan ($14).

Those who can’t get enough of the nostalgia aspect of the show will love the musical companion ($24), and you can bring Peggy to your parties with a cool shot glass ($10) featuring Miss Olson. It’s never too early to start the day with Mad Men, so treat one of your girlfriends to this pink mug ($18) or a 2012 calendar ($14). Finally, for that friend who has been resisting getting into the series, gift them with all four seasons on Blu-Ray ($150) — they’ll have no excuse not to watch!

This post originally appeared on BuzzSugar.

