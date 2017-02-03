These Australian universities have made it into the World’s Most International Universities ranking for 2017

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Five Australian universities make it to the first 25 in the latest Times Higher Education ranking of the world’s most international universities.

At number seven in the World’s Most International Universities 2017 is the ANU in Canberra, the highest ranking Australian university.

The university, which ranks only 47th in the straight world university rankings, gets ahead in this survey because of its high international reputation and staff.

There are many different lists ranking universities including the Center for World University Rankings.

Two Swiss universities — ETH Zurich (Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich); and the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne — are number one and two on the rankings for most international universities.

Next are the University of Hong Kong and the National University of Singapore.

The University of NSW is 14th, the University of Melbourne 18th, Monash University 21st and the University of Sydney 23rd.

Here are the top 10 rankings:

Source: Times Higher Education

