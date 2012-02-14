These Art Masterpieces Were Drawn By A Data Manager On A Whiteboard Inside His Cubicle

Photo: Bill Taylor, Cubicleism

Office workers around the world spend half their lives stuffed inside a cubicle, adding personal touches to their workspace to make the day more bearable.Bill Taylor, a data manager at clinical research organisation Rho, has a particularly unique—and incredible—way of doing it.



He draws art masterpieces with dry erase markers on a whiteboard.

Bill Taylor, data manager at Rho

Photo: Bill Taylor, Cubicleism

“It is a nice diversion,” says Taylor. “I can achieve a total focus and get my mind off any other junk or stress.”Nearly every morning, usually while his computer is booting up, Taylor spends two to five minutes on his artwork. It takes him around six weeks on average to complete one of his works, and he documents the progress of his drawings on his blog, Cubicleism.

When he’s done, he takes one final photo and erases the drawing.

“I only have the one whiteboard so I don’t really have the option of saving them if I want to do another one,” says Taylor. “There is something I really like about how temporary it is and even though each one gets erased, I still have the practice and knowledge I gained in executing it.”

How did he get started doing all of this? When he first began drawing on the board, he just made a few Spy vs. Spy comics. One day, his office was reshuffled, and people were moving around everywhere.

“It was a bit chaotic, so I decided to draw The Scream on the board,” says Taylor. “At that point I realised that I could probably do some other famous works if I could figure out how to translate it to a whiteboard.”

Now, Taylor has done more than a dozen beautiful works. He buys his own dry erase markers to draw with so that he doesn’t consume the ones supplied at work.

Taylor keeps a small list of pieces or artists that he would like to get to in the future, and wants to do a mix of famous paintings, album covers, movie stills, cartoons and more. He also has accepted requests from co-workers, and encourages his blog’s readers to give him new ideas.

