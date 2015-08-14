These are two of the rarest privately-owned planes in the world

David Cenciotti
Sea vixen

RC-Pro Photography via The Aviationist

Sea Vixen and Seafire as you have never seen them before!

The images in this post were taken by World famous aviation photographer Rich Cooper over the Cornish coastline, near Falmouth, during the RNAS Culdrose Air Day on Jul. 30.

Sea vixen sea fireRC-Pro Photography via The Aviationist

They show two extremely rare privately owned aircraft: the sole flying examples in the world of a Sea Vixen FAW2 (G-CVIX/XP924) flown by Simon Hargreaves out of RNAS Yeovilton and Seafire Mk.XVII (SX336/G-KASX), flown by John Beattie.

Sea vixenRC-Pro Photography via The Aviationist

Both planes represent important part of
Fleet Air Arm (FAA), the branch of the British Royal Navy responsible for the operation of naval aircraft: the Supermarine Seafire was a naval version of the Supermarine Spitfire adapted for operation from aircraft carriers that flew from 1942 to 1950s; the de Havilland DH.110 Sea Vixen was a twin boom, twin-engined two-seat carrier-based fleet defence fighter that served from 1959 into the 1970s.

Sea fireRC-Pro Photography via The Aviationist
Sea fireRC-Pro Photography via The Aviationist

The shots were taken from Tony De Bruyn’s Skyvan as part of a photo mission with the Aviation PhotoCrew.

Sea FireRC-Pro Photography

Image credit: RC-Pro Photography

