These Are Twitter's Early Sketches For Its Logo — And They're Really Bizarre

Twitter’s iconic bird logo has undergone some minor changes over the years, but sketches of the original drafts will have you scratching your head.



They range from strange iterations of a mustachioed, smoking, or karate-chopping bird, to a hand flipping the bird.

Slate reports that these early sketches were found on “brown paper towels acquired from the Twitter rest rooms.”

They’ve been posted supposedly by Twitter’s design team on Dribbble.

The current logo might have been inspired by someone flipping the bird:

Photo: Dribbble @design

Some of these sketches’ resemblance to nationalist symbols probably took them out of the running:

Photo: Dribbble @design

And finally, here are some weird images of the bird smoking, karate chopping, and wearing a toupee:

Photo: Dribbble.com / @design

