These are the worst things about working at Google

A lot of people want to work at Google. Brilliant people, amazing perks, and the chance to impact tens of millions of people are among the draws.
There’s even a movie about what it’s like to intern there.
But working at Google isn’t all free food and bike rides around campus.
We checked out a Quora thread where people claiming to be current and former employees dish on the down sides of working there. Take them with a grain of salt, but we’ve heard many of these same things from our own sources.
'The worst part about working at Google is how, when you weren't looking, it takes over the majority of your time and energy,' said a former sales employee. 'If you are not intentional about how you approach your time, it can quickly become your life.'
'Any improvement not based on a hard metric was flatly not a respected use of time,' said a former Google software engineer. 'Usability? Number of bugs? Nobody cared. If you couldn't measure it, nobody was interested in it.'
'People are promoted into management positions -- not because they actually know how to lead/manage, but because they happen to be smart or because there is no other path to grow into,' said a former technical program manager. 'So there is a layer of intelligent individuals who are horrible managers and leaders.'
'The downside is that after doing that for a few years, you may very quickly lose touch with the real world on how to scale things via open source technologies,' said a former engineer.
'There are enough talented people that being talented won't guarantee you an inside track on good projects, because there are thousands of equally smart people ahead in the queue and equally underutilized, but there are just enough bozos that you have to prove that you're not one of them,' said a former engineer.
'If you're in a non-technical role, (i.e. Sales, Recruiting, People Ops), it's so easy to feel like you're just another piece of the machine,' said a commenter. 'Many of the processes are already so refined that -- as many have said -- you feel overqualified to be doing the job.'
'As someone who has worked for a temp job working for Google, the worst part is the smug attitude of those who work for the REAL Google,' said a commenter who had worked a temp job there. 'They seem to think that anyone who isn't working for the actual Google like they are is somehow mentally and morally inferior.'
