These Are The Worst Teachers In New York City

After a prolonged legal battle, the New York City Department of Education on Friday released individual performance rankings for 18,000 public school teachers.



The data rates teachers based on their students’ gains on the state’s maths and English exams over five years in fourth- through eighth-grade classrooms, according to the Wall Street Journal‘s Lisa Fleisher.

The teachers’ union had filed a lawsuit to stop the data from being released, but last week a judge sided with the city and ruled that it could be made public.

Of the 12,000 or so teachers ranked, 16 maths teachers and eight English teachers received zeroes on the evaluations, according to the New York Daily News. All two dozen had taught for at least three years, the NYDN said.

Pascale Mauclair, a tenured teacher at PS 11 in Woodside, Queens, received a cumulative score of zero, with a zero margin of error, for the 2009-2010 school year and was declared at “the bottom of the heap” by the New York Post’s Jean Macintosh.

Mirta Serrano, a sixth-grade teacher at Brooklyn’s Intermediate School 318, got a zero based on two years of scores, and Brooklyn’s PS 202’s Randolph Champan and Yvonne Williams Gordon, who both teach seventh grade, also received zeroes, according to the NYDN.

Eighth-grade maths teachers Miguel Ayala Jr., at JHS 125 in The Bronx, and Andrew Petrez, at IS 237 in Queens both received zero ratings with zero error margins, as did PS 196 in the Bronx’s Keri Mackenzie, who scored a zero in fourth-grade reading with no margin of error, based on two years of data, according to the New York Post.

Linda Scragg of PS 55 on Staten Island, rated a zero in reading based on two years of data, the Post reported.

521 teachers were rated in the bottom 5 per cent for at least two years, while 32 of the teachers ranked scored a 99 per cent multiyear ranking with no margin of error, according to the Post.

Janice Porter, who teaches fourth grade at PS 5 in Bedford-Stuyvesant, and Maggie Catacora, who teaches fourth-grade English and maths at PS 153 Adam Clayton Powell in Harlem, were the only two teachers to score the highest ranking, with no margin of error, in two subjects for the 2009-2010 school year, the Post said.

Overall, the margin of error for the average teacher’s ranking was a spread of 35 in maths and 53 in English, with error margins as high as 75 in maths and 87 in reading, according to the Post.

The New York Times is one of several publications that received the data from the DOE after filing a freedom of information letter over a year ago; its searchable database is available here.

