Meet the 51 women competing to be Miss USA 2020

Miss USA Meet the 51 women competing for Miss USA 2020.

The Miss USA pageant will air live on Monday night at 8 p.m. ET.

The show, which is being filmed at Elvis Presley’s former estate Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, will be broadcast on FYI.

Among this year’s 51 contestants are one of Mariah Carey’s background vocalists, a research assistant for the US Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, and more.

Cheslie Kryst is now the longest-serving Miss USA in the pageant’s history due to the pandemic, but it’s finally time to pass on the crown.

Miss USA, which was originally scheduled for spring 2020, will air live on FYI from Graceland â€” Elvis Presley’s former estate â€” in Memphis, Tennessee, at 8 p.m. ET on Monday night.

As always, there’s an incredible group of women competing for the title. Among the contestants are a former intern for Barack Obama, a published scientific author who has received more than $US10,000 in grants for cancer research, and Mariah Carey’s background vocalist.

Here are all 51 women competing to be the next Miss USA.

Alabama: Kelly Hutchinson

Miss USA Kelly Hutchison of Alabama.

Kelly Hutchinson, 22, graduated summa cum laude from Auburn University with a degree in communications. She was a member of Auburn’s dance team, and has performed in front of more than 87,000 people. She plans to attend law school next fall.

Hutchinson lost her father to cancer when she was just 15. She has volunteered with the American Cancer Society for the last seven years, helping others with parents that have been diagnosed with the disease.

According to her Miss USA bio, Hutchinson hopes to “speak to today’s youth about being present in every moment, and will encourage others to cherish the time they have with those they love most.”

Alaska: Hannah Carlile

Miss USA Hannah Carlile of Alaska.

Hannah Carlile, 25, is currently completing her master’s degree in international education policy and management at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee.

Carlile can speak a language from every continent and is currently working as a second-grade teacher and international education consultant. She completed a scholastic fellowship at Columbia University and has worked with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to help create educational opportunities for minority communities in the US.

The multilinguist has since launched a program with the Salvation Army called “Equal Chances for an Equal Future” to “empower underserved students and get supplies to schools in need across the US and the globe,” according to her Miss USA bio.

Arizona: Yesenia Vidales

Miss USA Yesenia Vidales of Arizona.

Yesenia Vidales, 23, is a first-generation Mexican-American and calls her parents a “prime example in her life.” When she was growing up, Vidales’ mother traded cleaning services so that she could take dance lessons.

“This taught me the importance of hard work,” Vidales writes in her official Miss USA bio. “And that if you want something badly enough, you will find a way to make it happen.”

Vidales currently volunteers with local food banks in Arizona and hopes to continue advocating for eradicating hunger on a national level.

Arkansas: Haley Pontius

Miss USA Haley Pontius of Arkansas.

Haley Pontius, 24, is an honours graduate from the University of Central Arkansas, where she earned a degree in nutrition and dietetics. Pontius is currently a national spokesperson for the American Heart Association, where she began volunteering after her father was diagnosed with heart disease.

Pontius inherited premature graying from her father, and the pageant queen said she’s proud of her locks. “I love to let my white hair grow out every once in a while,” she writes in her official Miss USA bio.

Growing up, Pontius said she used to love spending hours memorising “hundreds of numbers in pi.”

California: Allyshia Gupta

Miss USA Allyshia Gupta of California.

Allyshia Gupta, 25, has always wanted to compete in Miss USA. And the London-born pageant queen, who grew up on a rural farm in Florida, was able to turn that dream into a reality after she became a US citizen this year.

Gupta studied in Europe for two years after she lost her brother to a motorcycle accident when she was just 15. A year later, Gupta obtained her motorcycle licence.

“I believe a woman should be fearless,” she wrote on her official Miss USA bio. “And after losing my brother in a tragic motorcycle accident, I decided to face my fears.”

Gupta graduated from Auburn University with a degree in business administration. Her art has been featured in more than 16 galleries and shows.

Colorado: Emily Demure

Miss USA Emily Demure of Colorado.

Emily Demure, 22, is currently a senior at the University of Colorado in Boulder. She is on the school’s Division I volleyball team and has also played on the USA Women’s Junior A1 volleyball team.

Demure is currently the head coach of a youth volleyball team. She dreams of becoming the first female head coach for both the USA National and Olympic volleyball teams one day, and aspires to “operate an Olympic-certified training facility in a male-dominated field,” according to her Miss USA bio.

Connecticut: Chelsea Demby

Miss USA Chelsea Demby of Connecticut.

Chelsea Demby, 25, has a degree in fashion communication and promotion. She grew up in Nantucket, Massachusetts, where she sang alongside Meghan Trainor at their local church.

Demby is currently an event coordinator at The Hometown Foundation, a nonprofit that works to “enhance the quality of life for individuals and their families,” according to her Miss USA bio.

She has also worked to raise awareness for “individuals living with intellectual and developmental disabilities” after her younger brother was diagnosed with autism.

Delaware: Katie Guevarra

Miss USA Katie Guevarra of Delaware.

Katie Guevarra, 27, graduated from Fordham University with a degree in communication and media studies. She currently works as a bilingual social media and marketing coordinator for a fashion house.

Guevarra also travels as a freelance makeup artist with her own business, called KG Beauty, according to her Miss USA bio. She can say the alphabet backward in under seven seconds and counts “Law and Order: SVU” among her guilty pleasures.

District of Columbia: Cierra Jackson

Miss USA Cierra Jackson of District of Columbia.

Cierra Jackson, 28, is a graduate of Spelman College and the Women’s Campaign School at Yale University. She has interned both on Capitol Hill and the White House, where she served the chief of staff’s office during President Barack Obama’s administration.

Jackson is a classically trained singer and has also performed at the White House.

The pageant queen has served as an ambassador for the nonprofits Running Start and She Should Run, working to train young women across the US to run for office. She hopes to “redefine what it means to look like a politician,” according to her Miss USA bio.

Florida: Monique Evans

Miss USA Monique Evans of Florida.

Monique Evans, 28, graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in nutritional science. She is a ballerina and has trained with the American Ballet Theatre in New York, as well as the San Francisco Ballet.

Evans, who briefly lived in Australia with her family during her teens, is an avid scuba diver with 49 dives under her belt.

Her platform is “Be kind to your mind.” Evans wants to focus on “mental health and mental illness” and help others “understand the difference,” according to her Miss USA bio.

Georgia: Alyssa Beasley

Miss USA Alyssa Beasley of Georgia.

Alyssa Beasley, 22, is currently studying health and physical education at the University of Georgia.

Beasley was a competitive gymnast and currently works as the regional director for Fusion National Dance Competition. She dreams of opening her own dance and fitness studio one day.

Four years ago, Beasley launched her own scholarship program to “increase awareness about the importance the arts can have on individuals and communities,” according to her Miss USA bio. Beasley spoke about her initiative at the Georgia House of Representatives to help establish a “stronger future for arts education in schools” throughout the state.

Hawaii: Samantha Neyland

Miss USA Samantha Neyland of Hawaii.

Samantha Neyland, 24, is the first African-American to be crowned Miss Hawaii USA. In 2013, she was the first African-American to be crowned Miss Hawaii Teen USA.

Neyland is an accomplished actress and model, appearing in shows on ABC, CBS, and HBO. She starred in the film “When Strangers Touch Your Hair,” which she wrote, co-directed, and produced.

The pageant queen also works as a nonprofit events producer. She launched Time to Talk Hawaii, a program “designed to help teens learn how to communicate effectively,” according to her Miss USA bio.

Idaho: Kim Layne

Miss USA Kim Layne of Idaho.

Kim Layne, 26, graduated from Cornell University with honours. She is currently pursuing a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree from Washington State University, as well as a Master of Public Health from the University of Minnesota.

Layne, who was Miss Idaho Teen USA in 2012, is “passionate about health promotion and disease prevention,” according to her Miss USA bio.

Illinois: Olivia Pura

Miss USA Olivia Pura of Illinois.

Olivia Pura, 22, graduated from Northwestern University with honours in biochemistry and Slavic languages. She dreams of becoming a professor and will begin the University of Chicago’s PhD program in biochemistry and biophysics this fall.

Pura was just 19 when she became a published scientific author. She has earned more than $US10,000 in grants for her cancer research and continues to advocate for “female equality in STEM fields,” according to her Miss USA bio.

The pageant queen still proudly sleeps with her baby blanket every night, and raised $US3,500 to provide more than 300 blankets for pediatric cancer patients in Illinois.

Indiana: Alexis Lete

Miss USA Alexis Lete of Indiana.

Alexis Lete, 23, graduated from George Washington University in Washington, DC, with a degree in communications and broadcast journalism. She has played volleyball all over the world, travelling everywhere from the UK to Slovenia for the sport.

Lete now lives in Los Angeles, where she is pursuing acting and modelling. She dreams of hosting a television show one day.

The pageant queen also gives talks for her “Break the Mould” tour, hoping to inspire others to “chase their dreams and break through societal pressures,” according to her Miss USA bio.

Iowa: Morgan Kofoid

Miss USA Morgan Kofoid of Iowa.

Morgan Kofoid, 23, is a nurse who graduated from the University of Iowa College of Nursing. She currently works at the University of Iowa Hospital in the cardiovascular intensive care unit.

Morgan also works as a model and has volunteered for various charitable organisations, according to her Miss USA bio. She is one of four women in her state to hold both the Miss Iowa USA and Miss Iowa Teen USA titles.

Kansas: Hayden Brax

Miss USA Hayden Brax of Kansas.

Hayden Brax, 21, is currently a senior at the University of Kansas. She is planning to earn a doctorate in occupational therapy and wants to “assist in the rehabilitation and recovery of children with disabilities,” according to her Miss USA bio.

Brax used to work as a lifeguard and once saved a 5-year-old boy from drowning, which she calls the proudest moment of her life. She is also an advocate for women suffering from domestic violence and recently went on a service trip to Eswatini in Africa to “empower and uplift vulnerable orphans.”

The pageant queen said she is also the proud mother of Hemmingway, her hedgehog.

Kentucky: Lexie Iles

Miss USA Lexie Iles of Kentucky.

Lexie Iles, 24, graduated from Northern Kentucky University with a degree in accounting. She currently works as an accountant for Jim Beam.

Iles is blind in her left eye and had to wear an eye patch while growing up, according to her Miss USA bio. She has travelled to more than 15 different countries and attended a new school every year from fourth grade through her sophomore year of high school.

Louisiana: Mariah Clayton

Miss USA Mariah Clayton of Louisiana.

Mariah Clayton, 24, graduated with a degree in psychology from Southern University in Baton Rouge, where she served as captain of the Division I volleyball team for two years.

Clayton is currently pursuing her master’s degree in school counseling and dreams of becoming a high school counselor and volleyball coach.

The pageant queen has also started her own sports training company to help “skillfully-trained volleyball players while also teaching them important life lessons through intensive camps,” according to her Miss USA bio.

Maine: Julia Van Steenberghe

Miss USA Julia Van Steenberghe of Maine.

Julia Van Steenberghe, 21, graduated from the University of Maine, where she worked as a youth sports coach and fitness instructor and was a cheerleader for three seasons.

Van Steenberghe moved to Italy for a summer when she was 20 to teach English to children aged 4 to 15. She now works as a fifth-grade teacher and “as an advocate for those that are food insecure,” according to her Miss USA bio.

The pageant queen also notes in her bio that her best friend is 93 years old.

Maryland: Taelyr Robinson

Miss USA Taelyr Robinson of Maryland.

Taelyr Robinson, 27, created Europe’s first interactive art museum in Barcelona, Spain, according to her Miss USA bio. Robinson aspires to own and operate museums across the US and “create pop-ups in major cities around the world.”

Robinson has been supporting herself as a full-time model since she was 17. She grew up with a parent who struggled with addiction and now hopes to teach young people the “importance of breaking the cycle through decision-making.”

“She will use her past as an example to inspire children that they can control their future through the choices they make on a day-to-day basis,” her bio adds.

Massachusetts: Sabrina Victor

Miss USA Sabrina Victor of Massachusetts.

Sabrina Victor, 23, has performed as a background vocalist for Mariah Carey. She calls herself a “performance activist” and is “passionate about using all art forms to share diverse stories and speak to current social issues,” according to her Miss USA bio.

Victor currently works as a professional freelance actress and continues to serve as a mentor for her high school’s fine arts program. She was the first person of colour to play Dimitri and Vinnie in “The Donkey Show,” the musical by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus.

Michigan: Chanel Johnson

Miss USA Chanel Johnson of Michigan.

Chanel Johnson, 26, graduated from Wayne State University in Detroit with a degree in criminal justice. She is currently the youngest female probation officer in Oakland County, where she works at the Michigan Department of Corrections, according to her Miss USA bio.

Johnson hopes to use her “uplifting spirit and passion” to help combat juvenile delinquency rates, and has visited juvenile detention centres to “enlighten youth on the impact their behaviour can have on their future and society.”

The pageant queen also aspires to launch a lifestyle brand to provide wellness products and services to millennial women.

Minnesota: Taylor Fondie

Miss USA Taylor Fondie of Minnesota.

Taylor Fondie, 22, graduated from Bethel University in Saint Paul with a degree in broadcast journalism. Fondie spent three years as an NFL cheerleader for the Minnesota Vikings, where she was awarded the title of best overall ambassador.

Fondie dreams of becoming a sports reporter one day. She has worked with the media at events including the 3M PGA Open and the NCAA Final Four basketball tournament. She has also assisted sportscaster Erin Andrews.

According to her Miss USA bio, Fondie volunteered at more than 50 charity events throughout her college years.

Mississippi: Asya Branch

Miss USA Asya Branch of Mississippi.

Asya Branch, 22, is the first African-American woman to be crowned Miss Mississippi USA. Branch attended the University of Mississippi, where she once watched a football game with Morgan Freeman.

Branch is currently working as a model and has her own cosmetic line, Branch Beauty.

“What started as a makeup obsession has turned into a lucrative business that I am very proud of,” she wrote on her Miss USA bio.

Missouri: Megan Renee Kelly

Miss USA Megan Renee Kelly of Missouri.

Megan Renee Kelly, 24, graduated from Stephens College in Columbia and plans to study international law. She calls herself a “globetrotter,” hiking four out of seven continents with her dad. She has even bathed with crocodiles in Namibia.

Kelly is the cofounder of End Endometriosis, which helped introduce legislation to designate funding for endometriosis research. She also launched #PainIsNotNormal, a “social movement that empowers women to share their stories and be heard,” according to her Miss USA bio.

The pageant queen is a proud women’s health advocate and aspires to work as a human rights attorney.

Montana: Merissa Underwood

Miss USA Merissa Underwood of Montana.

Merissa Underwood, 27, has been a vegan, animal rights activist, and environmentalist for the last five years, according to her Miss USA bio.

Underwood was a competitive horseback rider for 15 years and is now working toward her degree in political science.

The pageant queen, who proudly lives a “low-waste/eco-minimalistic lifestyle,” is also currently publishing a book of poetry.

Nebraska: Megan Swanson

Miss USA Megan Swanson of Nebraska.

Megan Swason, 27, works to empower women in all of her ventures. Not only does she volunteer with RISE to help incarcerated women, but she’s also the CEO of her own organisation: The Powerhouse Project.

Through the latter, she offers everything from one-on-one coaching sessions to an empowerment podcast where she’s interviewed “some of the world’s most prolific women,” as she wrote for her Miss USA bio.

Music is also important to the Omaha native, who graduated magna cum laude from Belmont University’s Commercial Music – Voice Program with a minor in music business. You can find one of her original songs called “Plenty” on Spotify.

Nevada: Victoria Olona

Miss USA Victoria Olona of Nevada.

Victoria Olona, 27, hails from Las Vegas, though she’s really a citizen of the world. She’s visited 18 different countries and temporarily lived in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and Spain, where she once ran with bulls.

And that’s far from the most daring thing she’s done. Olona is also a fan of extreme sports like ice climbing and trick riding, and food that’s extremely spicy. As she said in her Miss USA bio, Olona adds Siracha “to everything” and was eating “salsa and red chilli that most adults wouldn’t touch because it was too hot.”

In her spare time, Olona enjoys modelling, acting, and singing, and is currently working on her first album and comedy series. She also makes time to advocate for responsible gun ownership, as she previously survived gun violence.

New Hampshire: Alyssa Fernandes

Miss USA Alyssa Fernandes of New Hampshire.

Alyssa Fernandes, 25, is all about health and fitness. She earned both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in dietetics and nutrition, and now works as a registered dietitian.

Through her job, she hopes to “provide others with evidence-based nutrition education,” and encourage people to treat themselves kindly while working towards healthier lifestyles,” according to her Miss USA bio.

That being said, it’s no surprise that Fernandes – who is from Merrimack, New Hampshire – has a plethora of healthy hobbies. She’s particularly fond of making new recipes, riding bikes, running, and dancing in a variety of styles, including jazz, ballet, and pointe. She’s even landed the leading role in “The Nutcracker” more than 10 times.

New Jersey: Gina Mellish

Miss USA Gina Mellish of New Jersey.

Gina Mellish, 21, has a passion for travel and fashion. She grew up in Oceanport, New Jersey, and is now studying fashion merchandising at Marist College. She’s also working as a public relations intern for the Giorgio Armani Corporation.

In her free time, Mellish loves to explore the world, according to her Miss USA bio. She previously studied abroad in Italy, and visited 13 countries and 25 cities while there.

The contestant also works to empower young people who might find themselves in abusive relationships, inspired by her own experience. She hosts workshops through the One Love organisation, and specifically focuses on helping people understand the differences between healthy and unhealthy relationships.

New Mexico: Cecilia Rodriguez

Miss USA Cecilia Rodriguez of New Mexico.

Cecilia Rodriguez, 27, is from Las Cruces, New Mexico.

Being trilingual, Rodriguez currently works as a language teacher for preschool students. She can speak English, Spanish, and even French after studying the language at the Catholic University of Paris. In the future, however, she hopes to become a special-education teacher.

Another goal Rodriguez has is to visit all the Major League Baseball stadiums in her lifetime. She’s a huge fan of both the sport and travelling, and has been to 13 out of 30 locations so far, according to her Miss USA bio.

And when not teaching or sightseeing, Rodriguez also volunteers for the American Cancer Society and Susan G. Komen to honour her mother who died of cancer when Rodriguez was 10 years old.

New York: Andreia Gibau

Miss USA Andreia Gibau of New York.

Andreia Gibau, 25, was born into poverty in Cape Verde – and she’s come a long way since. She immigrated to the US at the age of 7 and landed in Brooklyn. Though she didn’t speak English at the time, she now knows four languages, including Cape Verdean Creole, Portuguese, and Spanish.

“This has given me the ability to connect with so many different types of people, not only in New York, but also while I have travelled,” Gibau added about the languages in her Miss USA bio.

She also went on to graduate from St. John’s University with a degree in public relations. Now working as a writer, speaker, and philanthropist, Gibau spends much of her time advocating for underprivileged children through her initiative “More Than Enough.”

North Carolina: Jane Axhoj

Miss USA Jane Axhoj of North Carolina.

Jane Axhoj, 22, calls Charlotte, North Carolina, her home, though she’s visited many other cities.

While attending the University of Tennessee to earn her bachelor’s degree in supply-chain management and international business, she studied abroad in Bordeaux, France. The location is one of 22 countries the contestant has visited throughout Europe, Asia, and North America.

Axhoj is also passionate about “changing the state of the homeless community across America” by working with the Home Again foundation, according to her Miss USA bio. She’s also served as a mentor for the Big Brothers, Big Sisters nonprofit organisation for the past two years.

North Dakota: Macy Christianson

Miss USA Macy Christianson of North Dakota.

Macy Christianson, 22, recently graduated summa cum laude from the University of North Dakota with a bachelor of science degree in psychology – and she’s not stopping there.

The Minot, North Dakota, native also has plans to attend graduate school this year and earn another degree in marriage and family therapy, according to her Miss USA bio.

The goal mirrors Christianson’s overall passion for helping others. She’s previously worked closely with the Special Olympics, Love Your Melon, and SADD, among other organisations. She’s also outspoken against drunk driving, and has worked with the North Dakota Department of Transportation to raise awareness of its dangers.

Ohio: Sthephanie Miranda

Miss USA Sthephanie Miranda of Ohio.

Sthephanie Miranda, 26, is dedicated to raising awareness for Alzheimer’s disease in honour of her grandmother. The two became close when Miranda lived in Puerto Rico as a child, and their relationship stayed strong even after she moved to Ohio at the age of 5.

Since then, Miranda has started documenting her own life and memories on YouTube while also advocating to find a cure for Alzheimer’s. She was even named the honorary chair for 2020’s Walk To End Alzheimer’s in her hometown of Campbell, Ohio.

Additionally, the contestant is passionate about travelling, photography, “connecting with her generation,” and “sharing her Puerto Rican culture,” according to her Miss USA bio.

Oklahoma: Mariah Jane Davis

Miss USA Mariah Jane Davis of Oklahoma.

Mariah Jane Davis, 25, could make history as the first member of the Choctaw Nation to be crowned Miss USA.

“During a visit to my tribe’s morning prayer group, about a hundred members of the Choctaw Nation formed a huge prayer circle around me and placed their hands on me while one of the female leaders of the tribe prayed over me and my journey,” she wrote in her Miss USA bio.

Davis, who previously survived a suicide attempt, hopes to use her platform to advocate for mental health through her social campaign #LiftUpYourSister, which gives women resources and a support group to “restore hope.”

She also currently works in reality television, and has dreams of becoming an entertainment-television host. In her spare time, Davis enjoys travelling outside of her hometown Norman, Oklahoma.

Oregon: Katerina Villegas

Miss USA Katerina Villegas of Oregon.

Katerina Villegas, 27, grew up in Hillsboro, Oregon. She’s currently a doctorate student, and hopes to work as a clinical air-force psychologist in the future. Her health-focused career was largely inspired by her two younger cousins who have autism.

Ultimately, Villegas hopes “to challenge our youth by encouraging them to step outside their comfort zones and grow in confidence,” according to her Miss USA bio. And she leads by example.

Not only did she sing the national anthem at a Track Cycling World Cup event, but Villegas also has two Billboard Chart songs to her name.

Pennsylvania: Victoria Piekut

Miss USA Victoria Piekut of Pennsylvania.

Victoria Piekut, 24, has been resilient since childhood. She grew up in Pittsburgh and was diagnosed with both Ehler’s Danlos Syndrome and Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome at the time.

But she never let the syndromes define her. In her Miss USA bio, the contestant wrote: “I now live a healthy life and am an advocate for invisible and rare conditions.”

Piekut is also a classically-trained opera singer, for which she’s won a variety of awards, and the president of her fashion company Wight Elephant Boutique, which she began in a college dorm room. The business now has multiple storefronts and 20 employees.

Rhode Island: Jonet Nichelle

Miss USA Jonet Nichelle of Rhode Island.

Jonet Nichelle, 25, began dancing at the age of 2, and later performed at Super Bowl 53 as a New England Patriots cheerleader, according to her Miss USA bio.

She also competed on a track-and-field team after receiving a four-year athletic scholarship to Post University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in human services.

Nichelle, who grew up in North Providence, now has dreams of becoming a licensed social worker – as well as the first Miss USA to double as a Nike model. In the meantime, she works as a juvenile correctional officer, and advocates for survivors of domestic violence by volunteering at a local shelter.

South Carolina: Hannah Jane Curry

Miss USA Hannah Jane Curry of South Carolina.

Hannah Jane Curry, 21, is passionate about educating others. She’s currently working toward a degree in elementary education at Newbury College, and later plans on working as a fourth-grade teacher in a high-risk school.

Advocating for those with special needs is close to Curry’s heart. She even created an initiative, “See the Possibilities – Inclusion for Disabled Youth, Teens, and Adults,” to help people see possibilities in the place of disabilities.

According to her Miss USA bio, “growing up with an older brother who is globally, mentally, and physically delayed” is what helped Curry realise that “compassion and patience are qualities she relies on.”

South Dakota: Kalani Jorgenson

Miss USA Kalani Jorgenson of South Dakota.

Kalani Jorgensen, 21, has vast experience working as a licensed cosmetologist. Not only has she worked behind the scenes on various television and film sets, but she also owns a men’s hair salon called “Cross Hairs.”

It was her mother’s treatment for breast cancer, however, that served as “a turning point” for Jorgensen’s life, according to her Miss USA bio. She’s now dedicated to “serving, inspiring, and encouraging others to fulfil their goals and dreams.”

When she’s not working, the Sioux Falls native enjoys exercising at the gym and bowling with a local league.

Tennessee: Justice Enlow

Miss USA Justice Enlow of Tennessee.

Justice Enlow, 26, began sewing at the age of 8 years old. As an adult, she graduated magna cum laude from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in 2017, and now works as a director of media and branding for nonprofit organisations.

Enlow, who grew up in Nashville, even runs her own nonprofit called Justice For Women. The organisation works to expand “the modern definition of feminism,” according to her Miss USA bio.

The contestant also loves to travel and perform. So far, she’s been trained as a violinist and vocalist, and she’s also visited 14 countries and 38 states.

Texas: Taylor Kessler

Miss USA Taylor Kessler of Texas.

Taylor Kessler, 24, hopes to work as a sideline reporter for the NFL in the future – and she’s close to achieving her dream. She recently earned a degree in communications and broadcast production.

Through the pageant, however, Kessler hopes she can encourage others to have a positive mindset and “take the road less travelled,” according to her Miss USA bio. She also plans to use the crown as a platform for speaking out against domestic violence, as she is a survivor herself.

Kessler, who is fluent in American Sign Language, grew up in Houston.

Utah: Rachel Slawson

Miss USA Rachel Slawson of Utah.

Rachel Slawson, 25, is bisexual – which means she’ll make history as the first openly LGBT+ woman to compete at Miss USA.

Prior to her pageant career, Slawson modelled in Paris and taught English in India, among other accomplishments. She’s also a certified crisis counselor, a public speaker for the American Foundation For Suicide Prevention, and an advocate for ending mental health-related stigmas, inspired by her experience with bipolar disorder.

According to her Miss USA bio, Slawson’s life is “fuelled by her passion for art and adventure.”

Vermont: Shannah Weller

Miss USA Shannah Weller of Vermont.

Shannah Weller, 25, has made a name for herself in a male-dominated industry. She works as an import specialist at Collins Aerospace, which is one of the nation’s largest companies in that field.

The job has “afforded her the opportunity to engage in many different cultures, languages, and customs from around the world,” according to her Miss USA bio.

Weller also works to help others live healthy lifestyles, and raise awareness for those with Cystic Fibrosis, a condition that her late sister had. She’s also passionate about redefining beauty and women’s roles in society.

Virginia: Susie Evans

Miss USA Susie Evans of Virginia.

Susie Evans, 27, hails from Poquoson, Virginia. Recently, however, she spent two years in Japan, where she performed at Tokyo Disneyland and practiced Brazilian jujitsu. She also backpacked around the world after graduating from Lindenwood University.

Now, Evans works as a program manager at a marketing agency. She also runs her own videography company, manages an initiative called Media That Matters, and volunteers as a “big sister” through the Big Brothers Big Sisters of America program.

The contestant added in her Miss USA bio that “comedy, a smile, and shared laughter are just a few ways she’s been able to connect with people all over the world.”

Washington: Imani Blackmon

Miss USA Imani Blackmon of Washington.

Imani Blackmon, 25, grew up as an only child. She trained in a variety of dance styles at the time, leading to her current role as a professional dancer at Walt Disney World. Simultaneously, Blackmon serves as a host of a talk show and attends Bellevue University to study broadcast journalism and family sciences.

As the first Black woman to win Miss Washington Teen USA, Blackmon is “passionate about making representation and inclusion in media, society, and the workplace a top priority,” according to her Miss USA bio.

To do so, she works with organisations that prioritise inclusion, such as Miss Amazing, You Grow Girl!, and Best Buddies. She’s also the co-author of “She Wants to Move,” a book that shares the voices of “ambitious females worldwide.”

West Virginia: Charlotte Bellotte

Miss USA Charlotte Bellotte of West Virginia.

Charlotte Bellotte, 26, grew up in Charles Town, West Virginia. She now holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in communications and political communication after graduating with a 3.9 GPA. She also works as a research assistant for the US Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources.

Because she was raised in an aviation family, Bellotte flew a plane before getting her driver’s licence. Her background also led her to develop an “adventurous spirit and passion for solo travel,” according to her Miss USA bio.

With the potential Miss USA platform, Bellotte hopes she can create leadership training for young girls and women so that they can discover the confidence needed to “voice their opinions and take an active role in our political system.”

Wisconsin: Gabriella Deyi

Miss USA Gabriella Deyi of Wisconsin.

Gabriella Deyi, 28, previously worked as a research scientist after earning degrees in health science and chemistry. But after accepting an unpaid internship in the journalism industry, according to her Miss USA bio, Deyi now works as a TV reporter in her hometown of Madison, Wisconsin.

The contestant also serves as an ambassador for Mental Health of America, inspired by her family’s history of depression, bipolar disorder, and suicide attempts. Her parents immigrated to the US, making Deyi a first-generation American.

For fun, Deyi loves to embrace cultures. Not only is she fluent in Spanish, but she’s also travelled to 25 countries. She’s also extremely competitive, having 14 years’ worth of figure-skating experience, and winning titles at three buffalo-wing eating contests.

Wyoming: Lexi Revelli

Miss USA Lexi Revelli of Wyoming.

Lexi Revelli, 26, spent a lot of time with nature while growing up in Lyman, Wyoming. She even helped to raise wild animals like squirrels and raccoons alongside her mum at a local vet clinic, according to her Miss USA bio.

But it’s holistic health for humans that Revelli is extremely passionate about. She’s set on “finding a balance between western medicine and holistic health” after her brother died as a result of a prescription-drug overdose.

She’s even created a nonprofit organisation with her family called Carson Cares, which offers scholarships and donation-based services.

