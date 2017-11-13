The watches worn by some of the most powerful men in US finance

Since it was invented over 200 years ago, the wristwatch has been an integral component of men’s fashion.
In addition to their practical functionality of telling time, a watch serves as a collectible piece of art that communicates the personality and style of its wearer.
With the help of Crown and Calibre, an Atlanta-based preowned-luxury watch marketplace, we’ve put together a list and commentary about the wristwatches worn by nine of the most powerful men in the financial services industry.
Anthony Scaramucci had been expected to serve in the Trump administration as the director of the office of public liaison and intergovernmental affairs, and won plaudits for his performance in Davos. He sold his alternative investment fund SkyBridge Capital, which he founded in 2005, in January. He was later appointed White House communications director, but only lasted 10 days in the job.
Scaramucci was seen during the World Economic Forum sporting a Breitling Avenger, a luxury watch that retails for $US5,835.
Cliff Asness is one of the co-founders of AQR Capital Management, a global investment firm based in Connecticut, US. The firm manages $US180.6 billion as of December 31, 2016.
Asness is pictured in the prior slide wearing what the Swiss watch experts at Crown & Calibre believe to be a Patek Philippe Perpetual Calendar. It costs a whopping $US41,500 pre-owned.
The 'Oracle of Omaha' is known for his frugality. The 86-year-old investment legend still lives in the house he bought for $US31,500 in 1957 and he doesn't own a smart phone. But there is one the thing that gives away Buffett's vast fortune: his timepiece.
Buffett is rarely seen without his gold Rolex Day Date President. The luxury watch retails for $US34,050.
James Gorman is the Chairman and CEO of Morgan Stanley, an American investment bank with over $US787 billion in assets as of 2015.
Gorman has been photographed wearing many different watches. In the image on the previous slide he is sporting a silver Rolex Daytona. The watch can be purchased on Amazon for $US12,198.99.
Ray Dalio is the founder of Bridgewater Associates, the largest hedge fund in the world by assets under management. The firm manages over $US104 billion as of December 2016.
With a net worth of over $US16.8 billion, Dalio can afford to buy a lot of watches.
At this year's World Economic Forum, Dalio was photographed sporting what appears to be an Apple Watch. They retail from $US269 to $US1049.
Despite his fortune of over $US10 billion, Stephen Schwarzman isn't flashy. The CEO of Blackstone Group, a private equity firm, uses a flip phone and prefers Swatches over luxury watches.
He's pictured in the previous slide wearing a sporty Swatch Sistem51, which retails for a modest sum of just $US150.00.
David Solomon is the president and co-chief operating officer of Goldman Sachs. He and Harvey Schwartz were named to succeed Gary Cohn in that role in December 2016.
Solomon has been photographed wearing a Shinola Runwell Chronograph. The watch retails for $US750 on Shinola.com.
Sergio Ermotti is the CEO of UBS Group, a multi-national financial services company based in Switzerland. Unsurprisingly the Swiss-native wears a Swiss watch.
He has been photographed wearing a leather band gold Rolex Daytona. A similarly styled Rolex Daytona can be purchased used for $US13,995 on Crown & Calibre.
Larry Fink is the chairman and chief executive officer of BlackRock, the biggest fund manager in the world, with over $US5 trillion in assets.
The team at Crown and Calibre wasn't a hundred per cent sure on this one. But their best guess is that Fink is wearing a Tag Heuer Grand Carrera in the picture on the previous slide. It goes for $US4,657.25 on Jomashop.com.
