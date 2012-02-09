These Are The Two Most Disliked Athletes In America

According to a recent poll from Nielsen and E-Poll, via Forbes, Michael Vick and Tiger Woods are the most disliked athletes in America.



Survey respondents were asked to choose whether they “dislike,” “strongly dislike,” or “dislike somewhat,” famous athletes.

60 per cent of respondents dislike both Woods and Vick.

Other NFL stars followed; 56 per cent of respondents dislike Plaxico Burress, and 51 per cent dislike Ndamukong Suh.

See the rest of the list over at Forbes.com >>>

