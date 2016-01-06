These are the top selling SUVs in Australia

The numbers are out for Australia’s auto industry in 2015, and one thing was abundantly clear – car buyers love their SUVs.
SUV sales made up 35.4% of the total new car sales market in Australia last year, up around 4% on 2014 as they eat away at the large sedan market. That adds up to 408,471 vehicles.
Here are the top selling SUVs in the small, medium, large and luxury segments.
Small
Hyundai ix35 – 15,277
Mitsubishi ASX – 13,557
Mazda CX-3 – 12,656
Honda HR-V – 10,899
Nissan Qashqai – 10,556
Medium
Mazda CX-5 – 25,136
Toyota RAV4 – 18,435
Nissan X-Trail – 17,971
Subaru Forester – 12,029
Mitsubishi Outlander – 10,884
Large
Toyota Prado – 15,255
Toyota Kluger – 13,955
Jeep Grand Cherokee – 11,964
Subaru Outback – 10,927
Holden Captiva – 10,239
Luxury
BMW X5 – 4,181
Audi Q5 – 4,122
Audi Q3 – 3,445
Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class – 3,011
Lexus NX – 2,922
Another interesting SUV figure was that Porsche sold 2,004 of their mid-sized Macan SUVs, making up almost half of the company’s sales in Australia.
You can read about the rest of the industry’s sales numbers here.
