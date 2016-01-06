These are the top selling SUVs in Australia

The BMW X6M – the German manufacturer topped the luxury SUV segment.

The numbers are out for Australia’s auto industry in 2015, and one thing was abundantly clear – car buyers love their SUVs.

SUV sales made up 35.4% of the total new car sales market in Australia last year, up around 4% on 2014 as they eat away at the large sedan market. That adds up to 408,471 vehicles.

Here are the top selling SUVs in the small, medium, large and luxury segments.

Small

Hyundai ix35 – 15,277

Mitsubishi ASX – 13,557

Mazda CX-3 – 12,656

Honda HR-V – 10,899

Nissan Qashqai – 10,556

Medium

Mazda CX-5 – 25,136

Toyota RAV4 – 18,435

Nissan X-Trail – 17,971

Subaru Forester – 12,029

Mitsubishi Outlander – 10,884

Large

Toyota Prado – 15,255

Toyota Kluger – 13,955

Jeep Grand Cherokee – 11,964

Subaru Outback – 10,927

Holden Captiva – 10,239

Luxury

BMW X5 – 4,181

Audi Q5 – 4,122

Audi Q3 – 3,445

Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class – 3,011

Lexus NX – 2,922

Another interesting SUV figure was that Porsche sold 2,004 of their mid-sized Macan SUVs, making up almost half of the company’s sales in Australia.

