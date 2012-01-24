The Top 10 Superyachts That Sold In 2011

This post originally appeared at Boat International.
In part three of our review of 2011 we turn our attention to the biggest yachts that have been sold this year.
Whilst the overall sales numbers are up – 260 yachts have sold in 2011 (we are expecting at least a couple more before the end of the year) compared to 205 in 2010 – it has been the smaller yachts where the growth has come. Indeed, it is noticeable that the top of the market has been fairly steady: we recorded 15 sales of yachts over $60 million this year, compared to 16 last year.
That said, the pedigree in the $60 million+ bracket this year has been pretty special, and at the top of the tree is one of the most significant sales in recent history…
[We should remind you that prices mentioned are the final asking prices at the time of sale, rather than the actual selling prices.]
62.33 meters, Feadship, 2000, $54 million
The largest Feadship sold in 2011, she was designed by De Voogt and built at the Van Lent yard in 2000. She recently underwent a multi-million dollar refit, and is now available for charter with Peter Insull. Read more about the sale of Fortunato.
62.60 meters, Oceanco, 2002, $47.6 million
Built in 2002 by Oceanco to a design by The 'A' Group, Lady Lola was at the time hailed as the highest quality yacht yet launched from the yard. She is currently undergoing a refit. Read more about the sale of Lady Lola.
66.41 meters (excl. spars), Krupp, 1929, $29.8 million
This fully restored classic yacht was designed by Cox & Stevens. She's currently undergoing a refit at Pendennis, and has been renamed Dona Amelia. Read more about the sale of Haida G.
68.5 meters, Amels, 2006, asking price withheld
Designed by Walter Franchini and built by Amels in 2006, Lady Anne PB was sold in August, and has since been renamed Lady S. Read more about the sale of Lady Anne PB.
73.3 meters, Hanseatic Marine, 2006, asking price withheld
Silver Zwei is the second hull from the Silver Series designed by Espen Oeino (a third, Smeralda, is under construction and for sale). Following her sale in July, the yacht had a quick refit at Lürssen and is now called Dragonfly.
73.55 meters, Nobiskrug, 2011, $97 million
Sapphire is an updated version of the 73.15m Siren, built by Nobiskrug for the same owner. She was sold to a Greek just before her delivery in April. Read more about the sale of Sapphire.
75.22 meters, Vosper Thornycroft, 2004, $51.7 million
$5A June deal, Mirabella V was the largest sailing yacht sold in 2011. Not that that is difficult since there are only four sailing yachts larger than her in the world. Read more about the sale of Mirabella V.
78.6 meters, Royal Denship, 2003, $98 million
Flagship of the now defunct Royal Denship yard, this beautiful yacht designed by Espen Oeino was sold in May. She's since had a major refit and is now available for charter with Denison & Daves under the name Pegasus V. Read more about the sale of Princess Mariana.
81.27 meters, Oceanco, 2007, $148.8 million
Another iconic yacht, the powerful Alfa Nero is part of Oceanco's Y Series. Designed by Nuvolari Lenard with an interior by Alberto Pinto, she was sold in July.
114.5 meters, Lürssen, 2003, $300 million (estimated)
Pretty much every superlative in the dictionary has been used to describe Pelorus, and they are all justified. She's recognised all over the world thanks to her sleek profile by Tim Heywood. Formerly owned by Roman Abramovich, she was purchased by media mogul David Geffen in May. The deal was brokered by Merle Wood and whilst he wouldn't reveal the price, we think $300 million is a reasonable estimate. Read more about the sale of Pelorus.
