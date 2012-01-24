The Top 10 Superyachts That Sold In 2011

This post originally appeared at Boat International.



In part three of our review of 2011 we turn our attention to the biggest yachts that have been sold this year.

Whilst the overall sales numbers are up – 260 yachts have sold in 2011 (we are expecting at least a couple more before the end of the year) compared to 205 in 2010 – it has been the smaller yachts where the growth has come. Indeed, it is noticeable that the top of the market has been fairly steady: we recorded 15 sales of yachts over $60 million this year, compared to 16 last year.

That said, the pedigree in the $60 million+ bracket this year has been pretty special, and at the top of the tree is one of the most significant sales in recent history…

[We should remind you that prices mentioned are the final asking prices at the time of sale, rather than the actual selling prices.]

