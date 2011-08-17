These Are The Top 10 Most Popular Channels On YouTube

Admit it, you spend A LOT of time watching videos on YouTube. We certainly do.



But what do we spend the most minutes checking out?

ComScore, which will begin publishing data on Wednesday, ranked the top 10 channels on the site. The list isn’t entirely conclusive as some channels opted out of the study, but AdAge reports that “the measurement firm said the list reflects most of the top content creators.”

Interestingly, viewers only watch an average of 22.5 minutes per month on the top 20 channels combined. That pales in comparison to the amount of television we watch each month.

The most popular: Music videos, trailers, video games, how-tos, and a few news channels.

