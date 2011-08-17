These Are The Top 10 Most Popular Channels On YouTube

Noah Davis
Admit it, you spend A LOT of time watching videos on YouTube. We certainly do.

But what do we spend the most minutes checking out?

ComScore, which will begin publishing data on Wednesday, ranked the top 10 channels on the site. The list isn’t entirely conclusive as some channels opted out of the study, but AdAge reports that “the measurement firm said the list reflects most of the top content creators.”

Interestingly, viewers only watch an average of 22.5 minutes per month on the top 20 channels combined. That pales in comparison to the amount of television we watch each month.

The most popular: Music videos, trailers, video games, how-tos, and a few news channels. 

10. Next New Networks: Obama Girl and beyond.

Uniques: 4,771,560

Videos/viewer: 4.4

Minutes/video: 4.0

9. IGN: This is your place for video game trailers and news.

Uniques: 5,863,120

Videos/viewer: 3.7

Minutes/video: 4.4

8. Associated Press: All the news that's fit to view.

Uniques: 6,580,300

Videos/viewer: 2.2

Minutes/video: 3.8

7. Clevvertv: Think TMZ mixed with Teen Vogue.

Uniques: 7,301,640

Videos/viewer: 2.4

Minutes/video: 4.3

6. Revision3: One of the most successful Internet TV networks.

Uniques: 7,593,840

Videos/viewer: 3.4

Minutes/video: 4.6

5. Maker Studios: Greycroft Partners and GRP partners funded this startup that's recruiting creative talent.

Uniques: 11,445,240

Videos/viewer: 8.9

Minutes/video: 4.3

Uniques: 15,222,320

Videos/viewer: 3.0

Minutes/video: 4.0

3. Machinima: Basically, video game porn.

Uniques: 16,925,820

Videos/viewer: 15.7

Minutes/video: 4.6

2. Warner Music: Your home for all the hits (that aren't on VEVO).

Uniques: 31,251,430

Videos/viewer: 6.3

Minutes/video: 4.5

1. VEVO: Almost all of the music videos

Uniques: 59,708,680

Videos/viewer: 14.1

Minutes/video: 4.7

