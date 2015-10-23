These are the top 10 James Bond songs of all time

Bond songs have become a cultural phenomenon in themselves.

A lengthy intro complete with an epic song is as much a part of the Bond formula as girls, cars, and martinis. Bond songs range from serious to campy, but they are always intensely dramatic — and catchy.

The newest Bond film, “Spectre,” will premiere on November 6th. But the film already has a hit Bond song, Sam Smith’s recently released “Writings on the Wall.” Smith joins artists like Louis Armstrong, Madonna, Paul McCartney, and Adele in the annals of Bond history.

To celebrate the release of the film, data analysts at Spotify looked through their user data to surface the top Bond songs. Some are, as you’d expect, the newest ones: by Sam Smith and Adele. But there are some oldies that also have an enduring popularity on the streaming service.

Here are the 10 most popular Bond songs on Spotify:

Writing’s on the Wall – Sam Smith (Spectre, 2015) Skyfall – Adele (Skyfall, 2012) Live And Let Die – Paul McCartney & Wings (Live And Let Die, 1973) You Know My Name – Chris Cornell (Casino Royale, 2006) A View To A Kill – Duran Duran (A View To A Kill, 1985) Another Way To Die – Jack White & Alicia Keys (Quantum Of Solace, 2008) Die Another Day – Madonna (Die Another Day, 2002) James Bond Theme – John Barry & Orchestra (Dr. No, 1962) Goldfinger – Shirley Bassey (Goldfinger, 1964) Nobody Does It Better – Carly Simon (The Spy Who Loved Me, 1977)

Here’s Sam Smith’s theme — Writing’s On The Wall — for the new Bond film, Spectre.

And here’s the lyric video for Adele’s Skyfall.

